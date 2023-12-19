Joendy Rosario isn’t afraid to assume the mantle for Lawrence boys’ basketball

Lawrence’s senior captain is tasked with leading the defending Merrimack Valley Conference champions after eight contributors graduated, and the point guard did just that Tuesday night, scoring 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 61-47 victory over rival Central Catholic.

“We played with some poise and our best players showed up,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “Joendy, hats off to him, he carried us offensively.

“We only have two guys that really played a lot of minutes last year, so we’ve been looking for him and [senior captain] Obbie [Luciano] to really be our leaders. It’s key, because then other guys don’t have to do more, they just have to do their job.”

Sophomore Javi Lopez led Central Catholic with 24 points. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

The eighth-ranked Lancers (2-1) took an early lead by using their size advantage. Igor Gonzalez (6 feet 9 inches), Francisco Santana (6-6), and Courage Agbekpornu (6-5) controlled the glass and the paint, while Rosario started hot with 9 points to spot the hosts a 17-10 lead.

Sophomore Javi Lopez (24 points) led the fifth-ranked Raiders (1-1) back with clutch shooting, nailing a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give Central its only lead, 32-30.

Joan Vidal provided in an important 4 points and five assists. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

The Lancers responded with an 11-2 run and held off their crosstown rivals with Joan Vidal (4 points, 5 assists) providing a spark off the bench and Rosario making plays on both ends of the floor, including a couple of chase-down blocks and a pair of steals to spark fast breaks.

“We’re showing the young guys coming up what it means to be on a varsity team,” Rosario said. “It’s just about protecting the ball, and making sure we’re on the same page.

“That’s how we secured this win. Central’s a great team, we just played tougher than them today.”

Central Catholic senior Bladimir Hiraldo (11) tries to avoid Lawrence senior Igor Gonzalez. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob