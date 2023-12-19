Bruins lose again in overtime as Kirill Kaprizov’s second goal caps Wild’s comeback

He finished with 40 saves, many of the 10-bell variety, keeping his club in a game that felt like it was in the pocket for the Bruins (19-6-5) for much of the night.

The 39-year-old Fleury, in season 20, was spectacular, continually denying golden chances by the Bruins to extend their lead in the second and third periods.

Marc-Andre Fleury threw back the clock and Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to propel the Wild to a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was the fourth straight overtime game for Boston and the second straight in which it lost after leading entering the third period.

Advertisement

It was not a sterling start for the Bruins.

Matt Grzelcyk was in the dressing room getting repair work done after a hard check from Marcus Foligno when Marcus Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the first period.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jakub Lauko, for one, was not at all happy with the way things were going. In fact, he was fighting mad.

So, four seconds after Johansson’s strike, Lauko dropped the gloves with Minnesota’s Connor Dewar.

Lauko landed some heavy haymakers that dazed Dewar but woke up the denizens.

Perhaps buoyed by his fellow fourth-liner’s zest, Johnny Beecher added some punch of his own — this of the offensive variety.

Bolting up the wing, Beecher absorbed a board bump from Zach Bogosian and just kept bolting before centering a pass to David Pastrnak, who quickly blistered one past Fleury to tie it.

Lauko nearly gave the Bruins the lead when he picked up a loose puck (literally) and nearly pulled off the old rise-up wraparound goal (think lacrosse) before it was batted away at the last second.

With Grzelcyk back and the blue line squad at full strength, Boston dominated the final five minutes of the first.

Advertisement

Jim Montgomery’s club took their first lead when Pastrnak struck again, this time with .08 seconds left.

Pavel Zacha, back after a short stint on injured reserve, set it up. Working to Fleury’s left, Zacha curled toward the crease, drawing three Minnesotans, and dished a softie across the slot that Pastrnak blasted into the open net for a 2-1 advantage.

Similar to the first period, the Bruins came out a little sluggish until some slugs were exchanged.

Parker Wotherspoon pounded Johansson into the boards with a clean, shoulder-to-chest hit. Wild tough guy Pat Maroon didn’t see it that way.

Maroon went after Wotherspoon and took a quick decision over Wotherspoon. It came at a price, however. For his haste, Maroon was slapped with two minutes for instigating, and a game misconduct.

As Maroon headed for the dressing room, it felt like he took the momentum with him. The Wild, who dominated the first five minutes of the second, finally started looking like a team coming off a loss in Pittsburgh Monday night.

They were slow to react and slow to pucks as Pastrnak, Lauko and friends started to take control.

If not for Fleury’s acrobatics the Bruins could have been up by more than 2-1 after two.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.