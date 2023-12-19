Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd trusting her process as the latest new face leading Northeastern women’s basketball

Even the new gig took time to materialize. Edwards-Lloyd applied two years ago, but the Huskies went with Bridgette Mitchell . When Mitchell left last spring for Fordham, Northeastern reached out directly.

Edwards-Lloyd started her coaching career in 2009 as the director of basketball operations at St. Bonaventure, her alma mater, working out of a converted closet. She has slowly worked her way up the coaching ranks to her first head job.

A four-game losing streak amid myriad injuries is challenging the Northeastern women’s basketball team’s process-driven mentality under first-year head coach Priscilla Edwards-Lloyd . Fortunately, Edwards-Lloyd knows a great deal about trusting the process.

Advertisement

“It was just kind of a testament of just staying the course, and not becoming discouraged, and just being ready when the moment comes,” Edwards-Lloyd said.

Edwards-Lloyd became an assistant at St. Bonaventure in 2010, then spent three years as an assistant at St. John’s, five as an associate head coach at Providence, and two as an assistant at Clemson. She experienced all the ups and downs of team success, from NCAA Tournament runs to single-digit wins.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Edwards-Lloyd would hear colleagues lament their situations and wish they coached at other schools, but she continued to trust her own journey.

“The level of patience that’s required in transitioning from being an assistant to a head coach — college coaching is such a unique position. It’s not for the faint of heart,” she said. “It requires a lot of dedication and sacrifice. You’re moving all over the place, depending on your team, so you’re bouncing around from job to job in what you hope are strategic moves that make sense.

“You’re sacrificing a lot — family time, things like that, though, because of all of those things that go into it, and it’s all in the pursuit of, one day, hoping to be in this seat.”

Advertisement

Edwards-Lloyd’s first mission at Northeastern (4-5) is to earn buy-in from a team that returned much of a core that won nine of its final 10 games last year to finish 19-12. Uncommon stability in a program that’s had three head coaches in four years..

“We’re in that state where they’re adjusting, again, to newness, and it’s a process,” Edwards-Lloyd said. “They’ve been very willing to do it. It’s been great. It’s not always easy. Sometimes you’re met with resistance to change, especially when you’ve experienced success. ‘Why should we change when we experienced success?’

“There’s always room to do things a little differently or better.”

Derin Erdogan reached double figures in seven of Northeastern's first nine games, including a 23-point showing on Dec. 4 at Syracuse. Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics

Derin Erdogan is a key player in the adjustment. The Turkish lefty leads the Huskies in points (13.0) and assists (4.4), using her passing artistry to catalyze the offense. Erdogan had a central scoring role on last year’s squad, but is happy to cede some of her usage in a more holistic system.

“I feel like I was kind of relieved from a lot of pressure, because I was just much more responsible since I was taking most of the shots,” she said. “But since I’m balancing it, more passing and also shooting it, I think it helped me a lot [to] also focus on the game and see the court more — like reading the defense and reading the opposing team.”

Erdogan and Edwards-Lloyd are both point guards, and they talk extensively — both during practice and in individual meetings — about goals for the team. Erdogan has appreciated how receptive her new coach is to input.

Advertisement

“She listens and actually communicates with me, and she listens to my perspective,” Erdogan said. “We have a lot of conversations from that. So I think that’s a really good thing as a point guard — to share my view, and to also listen to her view.”

The Huskies’ skid comes after a 4-1 start. They’ve been undone by health woes, including injuries to junior forward Asha Parker (lower leg) and fifth-year guard Jaelyn Batts (shoulder). Edwards-Lloyd has leaned on her own winding road to success as an example for these early challenges.

She also references a Bible passage — Galatians 6:9, which states, “Let us not become weary in doing good” — that one of her coaching mentors, Amanda Butler at Clemson, frequently referenced.

“That’s the truth. You can’t grow weary when things don’t go your way,” Edwards-Lloyd said. “If you continue on with that path of doing the good, you’re going to eventually reap the harvest [and] you’re going to get that success that you want.”

Power-Cassidy hits 1,000

Holy Cross standout wing Bronagh Power-Cassidy eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Crusaders’ 65-41 win against Northeastern on Sunday. Power-Cassidy scored 24 and earned Patriot League Player of the Week honors . . . Boston College (7-5) is on a hot streak, dismantling its last four opponents by at least 29 points, including a 101-37 victory against Stonehill. Dontavia Waggoner is one of three players in the country to play at least 12 games and average at least three steals.