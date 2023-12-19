Revolution hire Caleb Porter, two-time MLS Cup winner, as next head coach

“Caleb Porter is a gifted and respected coach with more than two decades of coaching experience who has delivered MLS Cup championships to both of his previous clubs,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “Caleb has consistently demonstrated the leadership and tactical acumen needed to build a winning team in our league. We know he is the right person to lead our team, which we believe is already well positioned to compete for trophies.”

The 48-year-old last served as the coach of the Columbus Crew from 2019-2022. He is one of six coaches to win multiple MLS Cups and one of only three to do so with multiple teams, having lifted the trophy with the Portland Timbers in 2015 and with Columbus in 2020.

The Revolution had a crucial vacancy to fill this offseason with the departure of Bruce Arena and opted to stick with the pedigree approach, as the team announced Tuesday the hiring of two-time MLS Cup winner Caleb Porter as their next head coach.

Porter presided over an extremely successful era in Portland, turning a Timbers team that struggled through its first two seasons in MLS into a perennial contender from the moment he arrived. Portland finished with the third-worst record in the league in 2012 in its final season before Porter took over, then made a remarkable turnaround in 2013, finishing atop the Western Conference and reaching the conference finals before falling to Real Salt Lake a step short of the MLS Cup. The 23-point turnaround in his debut season earned Porter the 2013 MLS Coach of the Year award.

Advertisement

Porter led Portland back to the playoffs in 2015, where the Timbers would roll to their first MLS Cup title with a 2-1 win over Columbus. Portland locked up another Western Conference No. 1 seed in 2017, but fell in the first round to the Houston Dynamo before Porter and the Timbers agreed to part ways.

Advertisement

He replaced Gregg Berhalter in Columbus in 2019, and after the Crew struggled to 10th in the Eastern Conference in Porter’s first season, they made a remarkable turnaround to claim the third seed in the playoffs. Columbus was unstoppable from there, dispatching the New York Red Bulls, Nashville SC, and the Revolution to reach the MLS Cup. The Crew hammered the Seattle Sounders, 3-0, to lift their second championship — and Porter’s — before adding a Campeones Cup against Liga MX champions Cruz Azul in 2021.

Porter will have another turnaround to make in New England, with the Revolution having followed up a historic 2021 season with an extremely disappointing 2022 and a strange and controversial 2023 campaign.

“I’m honored to be named as the head coach of the New England Revolution,” Porter said. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear the character, passion, and ambition that the people in this club possess and I immediately felt connected and aligned with their strategy and values. The Revolution have a rich history and I’m driven to build off that strong foundation and help the players add to their legacy with the club.

“I’m extremely motivated to reward the supporters for their undying loyalty over the past 27 years. I will work relentlessly to bring the first MLS cup to this storied club and New England.”

Porter is one of only two active managers with multiple MLS Cup wins. He’ll enter his 10th season as an MLS coach in 2024, with a 113-93-89 regular season record to his name to date, and a 9-3-4 mark in the postseason.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.