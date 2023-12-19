Revolution deal away final two SuperDraft picks for allocation money

The Revolution did not have a selection in Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft after trading their two remaining picks to Minnesota United for $100,000 in general allocation money.

New England held the 20th and 78th selections in the three-round draft; they traded their second-round pick to D.C. United in July for the rights to midfielder Ian Harkes.

“As we evaluated our supplemental roster and the strength of our academy and pro pathway ahead of Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft, and weighed that against our late-round position in the draft order, we decided that the best way to strengthen our club this week would be to leverage our draft capital into valuable allocation money that will help allow us greater flexibility to enhance our team through the senior roster,” sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.