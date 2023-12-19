Steve Kerr’s Warriors weaker, but coach takes note of changed Celtics’ strengths

Boston entered Tuesday night with a 20-5 mark , tied with the Timberwolves for the best record in the NBA, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr , for one, has been impressed by its alterations and continued ascension.

The Warriors’ dynasty appears to be winding down now. Their core is in its mid-30s, and they entered Tuesday night’s game against the Celtics just 12-14, in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Celtics , meanwhile, have a collection of stars who remain in their primes, but they are still trying to take that final step and win a championship.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics and Warriors have had some notable battles in recent years, none bigger than the 2022 NBA Finals, when Golden State fought back from a 2-1 deficit to win in six games.

“Well, Jrue Holiday, that’s a pretty big difference to add Jrue to that mix that was already gifted,” Kerr said. “Now you’ve got Jrue and Derrick White, both fantastic two-way players who can guard multiple positions. That takes so much stress off of their scorers, off Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Obviously, [Kristaps] Porzingis changes things, too . . . the shot-blocking, the spacing. When he’s out there you have five guys on the perimeter and you have to honor them all. That opens up all the driving lanes, so they look great.

“They’ve been one of the very best teams in the league and everybody expected that coming in, because they’re loaded.”

Porzingis sits this one out

Porzingis missed the game against the Warriors due to left calf injury management.

The center initially suffered the injury in a Nov. 24 win against the Magic and missed the following four games. He returned to play three games before sitting out Friday’s win against the Magic because it was the second game of a back-to-back set.

Porzingis hinted over the weekend that he would likely sit out one of the two games of this back-to-back against the Warriors and Kings. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Al Horford, who has not played in games on back-to-back nights over the last two seasons, would miss Wednesday’s game at Sacramento.

“Just calf management [for Porzingis], the back-to-back, a little sore after that game,” Mazzulla said. “Then just really trying to manage that and make sure both of those guys stay healthy.”

Mazzulla said Luke Kornet, who has missed the last four games due to an adductor strain, went through a light workout Tuesday, and that the team would see how he responded to the session Wednesday.

Impressive run

Although Golden State has taken a step back over the last two seasons, the Celtics are still admirers of their sustained run of dominance that has included four NBA titles.

“It’s just impressive,” Horford said. “It just speaks to the level of commitment to doing the right things every day. I feel like it starts with their leaders with their coach Steve Kerr, with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], all those guys. It just goes down the list. It’s just their commitment to work, and I think that work has translated into success for them.

“They know who they are. They go out there and they execute and they do what they do. I just feel like it’s that constant commitment to winning and work that has put them into this position.”

Curry’s streak ends

Curry’s NBA-record streak of 268 games with a 3-pointer ended when he went 0 for 8 from beyond the arc in the Warriors’ win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

“My favorite thing about Steph is you went in the locker room and you never would have known in a million years that a streak ended,” Kerr said.

