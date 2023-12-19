Whatever the reason, Jake DeBrusk has been lacking after a career year with the Bruins

Four goals. For one of the league’s fastest skaters. For a guy who last year equalled his career high (27) and established a personal best of 50 points.

Prior to Tuesday night’s visit by the Wild, however, the 27-year-old DeBrusk had the miniscule, near-bankrupt sum of four in 28 games. Not good enough. Not nearly good enough for a guy who lines up most nights with the club’s most talented and productive forwards and averages just over 17 minutes of ice time.

The numbers haven’t looked good for Jake DeBrusk. In the thick of his seventh NHL season, the Bruins’ veteran winger is paid first and foremost to score goals, because, well, that’s what scorers are paid to do. That’s specifically why DeBrusk makes $4 million a year.

Where’d that Jake DeBrusk go?

As of Tuesday morning, 267 NHLers — an average of more than eight per team — had scored more goals than DeBrusk. Seven of his teammates had, including rookie pivot Matthew Poitras (5), who boarded a flight Monday night to go play in the World Junior Championship.

Then there’s, well, just for instance, Radko Gudas. The big lug of a defenseman, now playing for Anaheim, his fifth NHL team, scored his fifth this season (career number 38) Monday night in a win at Detroit. Prior to suiting up against the Wild, DeBrusk was one goal below the Radko Gudas line.

Not good. Man, really not good.

By coach Jim Montgomery’s eye, what he’s seeing from DeBrusk is not all bad. That’s full “Monty.” The second-year Bruins bench boss believes in the power of positivity.

Montgomery is a guy who would find some redeemable touch in the hands that Venus de Milo lost. It’s why guys like playing for him. The ugly is just the starting point of beauty in Monty’s world. It’s why he’s here in the wake of Bruce Cassidy, whose public player evaluations were, shall we say, decidedly blunter and edgier.

“Umm,” Montgomery mused Tuesday morning, asked if he felt DeBrusk was using his best asset, i.e. speed, to create opportunities or whether he felt the vet simply was fighting the puck. “I don’t think he’s, uhhh . . . I will say that I thought last game was one of his better games of the year — as far as his habits and details. And I thought it translated with some of the [scoring] looks that he got.”

DeBrusk went 0-0—0 on Saturday during the 17:19 he logged against the Rangers. He landed four shots on net, only one below his season high, so he was at least “around it,” in hockey parlance.

He also ended the night without a goal (0-2—2) in seven games, yet he did have those shots after averaging only 2.2 shots in the previous six.

If that improvement continues, added a hopeful Montgomery, he believes DeBrusk’s “mind will free up, as far as the creativity he naturally has . . . I think right now he is not as creative as we are used to seeing.”

When he’s flying, legs in full roadrunner mode, darting in off either wing, DeBrusk can be a legit scoring threat and a menace off the rush. He is not, though, one to manufacture goals with heavy work down low. Staking out a piece of turf, and pushing his way to the front of the bar before the barkeep hollers, “Last call!”

If he could add some of that feisty, sandpaper presence to his game, DeBrusk might not see protracted scoring dry spells like the current iteration, or the eight-gamer he lived to start this season (0-3—3, 15 shots on net).

Truth is, more than 400 regular-season games into his career, it’s fair to assume the DeBrusk die has been cast. He’ll get his goals his way or not at all, and for the most part this year, it’s been not at all.

Players “tight in the mind,” added Montgomery, are thinking on the ice instead of reacting. Instinct moves to the back seat or gets stuffed in the trunk.

“We’ve got to get him back to reacting full time,” said Montgomery. “I thought last game he did a really good job of reacting.”

Montgomery then provided a short punch list when asked what elements he needed to see more of in DeBrusk’s creative game:

⋅ “Darting in and out.”

⋅ “Coming up with loose pucks.”

⋅ “Especially when he’s creating, like coming in off the rush, looking for holes on the goalie. When he’s eyes-up and looking.”

Again, noted Montgomery, he saw that in DeBrusk, though he was not sure if it was Saturday or, perhaps, the night before on Long Island. When the thick fog of the 82-game season rolls in, it’s hard for the mind to log games and circumstances.

Somewhere recently, though, Montgomery saw DeBrusk in just the right time and place, puck on his stick, cutting toward the net.

“I thought for sure he was going to wire it,” the coach recalled. “Last game? Or two games ago? I’m not sure. But it was the off wing and he came down, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be a really good shot.’ And he didn’t shoot it . . . I think he thought. And when you think, in that split second, the opening to shoot is gone.”

The season’s mid-point is fast approaching. Jake DeBrusk needs to score. Whether the issue is his legs, his hands, or a mind that thinks too much, the numbers are adding up to a bad season.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.