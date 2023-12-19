Wild at Bruins: Can Boston kick its overtime habit and win outright at home?

Boston will look to kick the habit Tuesday against the hapless Wild, who have seen a slight uptick in production under new head coach John Hynes, hired Nov. 27 to replace Dean Evason.

The last three Bruins games have ended in overtime or shootouts, allowing the Rangers (43 points) to join Boston in a tie atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Bruins came away with two points in just one of those games, a 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders on Friday.

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Bruins will face the Wild again on Saturday with a Friday evening game against Winnipeg in between. The final leg of their three-game road stretch will be Dec. 27 in Buffalo.

Linus Ullmark is on deck to start in net for the Bruins.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s matchup.

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Wild

Season record: 12-13-4. vs. spread: 16-13. Over/under: 14-13, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 7-3-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 3-6, 1 push

Bruins

Season record: 19-5-5. vs. spread: 16-13. Over/under: 13-16

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-5

Team statistics

Goals scored: Minnesota 86, Boston 92

Goals allowed: Minnesota 93, Boston 73

Power play: Minnesota 16.3%, Boston 24.2%

Penalty minutes: Minnesota 337, Boston 316

Penalty kill: Minnesota 72.4%, Boston 88.3%

Faceoffs won: Minnesota 45.1%, Boston 50.4%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have been outshot in five consecutive games but came come away with points in all but one of those matchups (a 3-1 loss to Buffalo on Dec. 7).

Notes: The Bruins announced Monday that rookie Matt Poitras will be away from the team for three weeks to compete for Team Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship, which concludes on Jan. 5. Poitras will be back with the Bruins in time for their Jan. 8 matchup against Colorado. ... Upper-body injuries to defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Pavel Zacha have also forced recent lineup changes, though Montgomery indicated Saturday that he was “very, very hopeful” to have both back on Tuesday. ... Millis native and former Boston College standout Matt Boldy will have a homecoming Tuesday. Boldy scored his first career goal at TD Garden during his January 2022 NHL debut with friends and family in attendance. ... Wild forward Mats Zuccarello (upper body), who led Minnesota in points through 28 games played, did not play Monday. Also on the injured list for the Wild are Jonas Brodin (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body).

