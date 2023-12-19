Pope’s approval of gay blessings could have impact where rights are restricted, LGBTQ+ advocates say

Laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people or even criminalize homosexuality have increased in recent years, leaving communities feeling under attack. Pastors in some conservative Christian denominations in general, and the Catholic Church in particular, have sometimes supported such measures as consistent with biblical teaching about homosexuality.

ROME — Pope Francis’ green light for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples is in many ways a recognition of what has been happening in some European parishes for years. But his decision to officially spell out his approval could send a message of tolerance to places where gay rights are far more restricted.

In Zimbabwe, a country with a history of state harassment of LGBTQ+ people and a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, news of Francis’ approval was met with cautious optimism among activists.

But Chesterfield Samba, director of Zimbabwe’s GALZ association, which represents LGBTQ+ people, said same-sex unions would likely remain taboo regardless of the pope’s stance.

“Christians here are of the view that they are devoid of sin and cannot be aligned with LGBTQ+ people,” Samba said.

By contrast, a Catholic priest in the United States — Alex Santora of Hoboken, N.J. — was elated by the pope’s declaration, hoping it would clear the path for him to bless a same-sex couple who had been part of the parish throughout his 19-year tenure there.

The Vatican says gay people should be treated with dignity and respect but says homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.” Francis hasn’t changed that teaching, but he has spent much of his 10-year pontificate trying to show a more welcoming attitude to LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The Vatican statement Monday marked a new step in Francis’ campaign, explicitly authorizing priests to offer non-sacramental blessings to same-sex couples. The conditions are that such blessings must in no way resemble marriage, which the church teaches can only exist between a man and woman.

The Rev. Wolfgang Rothe, a German priest who participated in open worship services blessing same-sex couples in May 2021, said Tuesday the approval essentially validated what he and other priests in Germany have been doing for years. But he said it would make life easier for homosexual couples in more conservative societies.

“In many countries around the world there are opposing moves to maintain homophobia in the church. For homosexual couples living there, the document will be a huge relief,” Rothe said by phone from Munich.

In Nigeria, for example, law enforcement authorities staged mass arrests of gay people in October in a crackdown that human rights groups said made use of the country’s same-sex prohibition law to target the LGBTQ+ community.

Nigeria is one of more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries where homosexuality is criminalized in laws that are broadly supported by the public, even though its constitution guarantees freedom from discrimination and the right to private and family life.

Uganda’s president earlier this year signed antigay legislation that prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.

The bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, which an earlier draft bill had done. LGBTQ+ rights campaigners said even the amended legislation was unnecessary in a country where homosexuality has long been illegal under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity “against the order of nature.”

There was no immediate statement from the Catholic church in Uganda on the pope's authorization.

In the United States, the Human Rights Campaign has identified an “unprecedented and dangerous” spike in discriminatory laws sweeping State Houses this year, with more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced.

“Given the homophobic and transphobic climate created by many bishops in the United States, the average same-sex couple likely still won’t feel comfortable presenting themselves to their local bishop or priest to ask for a blessing,” said Jamie L. Manson, a lesbian and president of Catholics for Choice, which advocates for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the church.

“Today’s declaration reveals that this is not a Pope Francis problem but a middle-management problem — one caused by decades of hardened institutional stigma and outspoken anti-LGBTQIA+ advocacy from a hierarchy increasingly mired in culture wars, in defiance of a pope who is moving the church in an opposite, more inclusive direction,” she said in a statement.

Starting from his famous “Who am I to judge” comment in 2013 about a purportedly gay priest, Francis has evolved his position to increasingly make clear that everyone — “todos, todos, todos” — is a child of God, is loved by God, and is welcome in the church.

In a January interview, Francis was asked specifically about countries that criminalize homosexuality and homosexual acts. He made it clear he knew that some 60 countries globally have such laws on the books.

“Being homosexual is not a crime,” he said at the time. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. He said such bishops need a process of conversion.

Raul Pena, a spokesperson for Chrismhom, Madrid’s main Catholic LGBTQ+ association, referred to countries in Africa that are passing antigay laws. But he also said small-town, conservative dioceses in rural Spain could also benefit from Francis’ message.

“Because if the priest from your town talks about gays being the devil in his sermons each Sunday, which some priests do, now you have the pope signing a document saying that homosexuals who live as a couple can be blessed,” he said. “It’s a fundamental step for those hierarchies and for those people who are in places where being LGBT is difficult.”