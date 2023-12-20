An autistic parent steers through uncharted social waters in Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow’s debut, ‘All the Little Bird-Hearts’

“I was in a long-standing white-food routine that summer, and my meals typically comprised various breakfasts: toast, cereal or crumpets. On days when food does not have to be dry, scrambled eggs or omelettes can also count as white. I cannot tell if it is a day on which an egg is a white food until I hold one in my hand. It is a small but real joy to me that as an adult I can decide, without explanation, whether eggs qualify as white, and therefore edible, on any given day. Without being told I am making a show of myself. That I am hysterical, attention-seeking and to be ignored until I eat something that is violently coloured.”

Living in the house she grew up in, in a Lake District town in late-1980s England, Sunday Forrester leads a quiet life, nurturing plants at her former in-laws’ greenhouses alongside a gentle man named David, and raising her 16-year-old daughter, Dolly. But from the initial pages of Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow’s riveting debut novel, “All the Little Bird-Hearts,” it’s quite clear that there’s a deliberate and self-imposed reason for Sunday’s daily structure:

Sunday’s autism only marginally imposes itself on her relationship with Dolly and, as a mother, she’s proud of Dolly’s track toward a university degree — maths at Cambridge, to be specific.

Summer has arrived and Dolly is preparing for exams when new neighbors move into the holiday house next door. Vita and her husband, Rollo, are glamorous and glittery — at times an underlying level of brittleness cracks through — and up for the summer from London; Rollo is a property developer pursuing a potential business opportunity in Sunday’s hometown. He and Vita sport fabulous wardrobes and posh accents and like to host fancy dinners for Sunday and Dolly with food that Rollo collects from Harrods on his frequent visits back to London. Vita is an appropriately named lifeforce of a certain caliber who chatters away nonstop and exudes a “kind of dual charm, not ever being quite finished; neither entirely naïve nor wholly adult.”

In one of her first encounters with Sunday, Vita turns up in pajamas to borrow milk which she then proceeds to chug from the bottle right there in Sunday’s kitchen, continuing to talk while unabashedly sporting a dairy mustache. She spends her Rollo-less time with Sunday and Dolly, and then, increasingly, with just Dolly. The foursome enjoy regular Friday night dinners filled with music, chat, and alcohol (Sunday will only drink fizzy drinks — “Any drink that is not sparkling runs down my throat insidiously, spreading rather than making itself known as fizziness does” — so Rollo and Vita ply her with Champagne).

Rollo and Vita are most seductive in their generosity and friendliness, yet there’s an occasional glimpse of a kind of carelessness with others’ feelings. What, you wonder, are they up to?

Sunday’s honest, direct observations are mostly astonishingly astute (though sometimes not): her life-experience touchstones — a book about Sicilian folklore and a 1959 tome entitled “Etiquette for Ladies; A Guide to Social Activity” by the very Barbara Cartland-resembling Edith Ogilvy — have provided guidance, direction, and, when the world becomes too overwhelming, a safe place to retreat to.

But this new friendship with Vita and Rollo proves to be both inviting and invasive, and Sunday must summon her instincts as well as her knowledge to find her way through a disruptive situation.

Lloyd-Barlow — who is herself autistic — writes in a fashion both spare and absorbing, immersing us deeply in Sunday’s world. David’s mother, who comes to the greenhouses one day to collect David for lunch, for example, “wore a sharp-ended necklace that spread itself out above her collarbone like a watchful pet.” And Sunday can see how Rollo “deliberately controlled the conversation between himself and other people, like a ball he bounced constantly from one hand to another to distract their questions away from himself and into a winning spot.”

Her descriptions of herself are equally focused: “I am the one whose throat and body burn when I politely swallow down food of the wrong colour; it is my arm that itches when a neighbour greets me by lightly placing a hand on my skin. I wear the marks of these encounters, these painful sensory interruptions,” she says at one point; and “[t]he breadth of people’s tastes in all things continues to be surprising. I want my choices narrowed so that they do not become overwhelming. I let the first, the least colourful, and the easiest, find me.”

By the time that Sunday faces a stunning piece of news, you’re right there with her, steeped in her interior life: “I had expected to cry when I finally spoke, but, instead, my entire body felt dry and tight, as if incapable of producing a single tear. It seemed as if there were dust floating inside me rather than blood and fluid. … I had become only wood, dust, sand, hair, and bones inside skin. I had been remade, new, of everything that could choke you. And I had to speak through this dehydrated version of a real person.”

This is a clear-eyed and sometimes heart-breaking tale of family dynamics and relationships, of deceptions both deliberate and unconscious, and of the many ways in which familial ties and friendships often overlap, related by a narrator who will stay in your head well beyond the final page.

ALL THE LITTLE BIRD-HEARTS

By Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow

Algonquin, 304 pp., $18.99

Daneet Steffens is a journalist and critic. You can find her @daneetsteffens.