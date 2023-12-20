George Clooney: Matthew Perry ‘wasn’t happy’ making ‘Friends’

“I knew Matt when he was 16 years old,” Clooney told Deadline. “We used to play paddle tennis together. He’s about 10 years younger than me. And he was a great, funny, funny, funny kid.”

The actor and director recalled being “side by side on the soundstage” with Perry and the “Friends” cast while Clooney’s show, “ER,” aired alongside the sitcom on NBC in the early ‘90s. Clooney revealed that he was “really close” with the “Friends” stars during that time, and already had a long-standing friendship with Perry.

“He was a kid and all he would say to us, I mean me, Richard Kind and Grant Heslov, was, I just want to get on a sitcom, man,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” star added. “I just want to get on a regular sitcom and I would be the happiest man on earth.”

Despite Perry, a Williamstown native, landing a gig on “probably one of the best” sitcoms ever, Clooney admitted that his friend “wasn’t happy” working on the hit show and struggled with addiction. Perry died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54 in October, with an autopsy later confirming he died of acute effects from ketamine.

“It didn’t bring him joy or happiness or peace,” Clooney said of Perry’s time on “Friends.” “And watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn’t know what was going through him.”

“We just knew that he wasn’t happy and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about, all that heartbreaking stuff,” he added. “And it also just tells you that success and money and all those things, it doesn’t just automatically bring you happiness. You have to be happy with yourself and your life.”

