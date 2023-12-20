‘L.A. Law’ quickened the pace

In terms of narrative velocity, not many network dramas have rivaled “L.A. Law,” which ran on NBC from 1986-94 and is now streaming on Hulu.

More than a decade before Aaron Sorkin made the walk-and-talk central to “The West Wing,’’ co-creators Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher were employing it on their fast-paced “L.A. Law.”

From the moment each episode opened with a car’s trunk slamming shut to reveal a personalized license plate reading “LA Law” as composer Mike Post’s propulsive theme music filled the air, the lawyers from the firm of McKenzie Brackman seemed to be always on the move, always in a hurry.

The title sequence showed the snazzily dressed attorneys striding through hallways in the office or in a courthouse, engrossed in conversation with one another.

Each episode began with the law firm’s morning meeting, when each attorney would describe the case he or she was tackling that day. By introducing the story lines and personalities that would comprise that episode, it amounted to a helpful bit of table-setting exposition.

The cases on “L.A. Law” turned not just on matters of innocence or guilt, but on social issues that were playing out in the wider world beyond the courtroom. The attorneys were sometimes conflicted about their work, and they wrestled with questions of ethics and morality. Surveys showed the series had an impact on the public perception of lawyers.

“L.A. Law” also gave us sustained looks at the sometimes-turbulent personal lives of the attorneys, but was usually careful not to let them eclipse the story lines.

Strong and distinctive portrayals were delivered by a cast that, in the early years, included Harry Hamlin, Blair Underwood, Jill Eikenberry, Corbin Bernsen, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, and Michael Tucker as attorneys at the firm; Richard Dysart and Alan Rachins as senior partners; Susan Ruttan as Bernsen’s secretary; Susan Dey as a deputy district attorney (and later a judge, and then a lawyer at McKenzie Brackman); and Larry Drake as an intellectually disabled messenger.

Was “L.A.” slick, sometimes contrived, downright soap-opera-ish? Oh yes, definitely.

It was not averse to jolting, out-of-nowhere plot twists, such as the memorable episode where one character stepped into an empty elevator shaft — a rather drastic approach to writing a character out of a series. One amusing subplot, risqué for the time, centered on a sexual technique called the Venus Butterfly.

But as I rewatched the first few seasons on Hulu, I was struck by how skillfully “L.A. Law” married style and substance, and how deftly it juggled multiple story lines. The series distilled serious issues into absorbing drama while retaining its entertainment value — a tricky balance to maintain.

Another way in which “L.A. Law” left a lasting imprint on prime time was that it served as a launch pad for David E. Kelley, one of the most prolific writer-producers in television history.

Raised in Belmont, Kelley got his law degree from Boston University and worked in a Boston law firm for a time. After he joined the writing staff of “L.A. Law,” his star rose quickly.

The staggeringly long list of shows that Kelley went on to create, co-create, write, or produce included several Boston-set series about lawyers: “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” and its spinoff, “Boston Legal.”

Then there was “Boston Public,” set in a fictional Boston high school; “Doogie Howser, M.D.”; “Picket Fences”; “Chicago Hope”; a pair of HBO miniseries, “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”; and a pair for Hulu, “Nine Perfect Strangers” and — yep, another legal drama — “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeAucoin.