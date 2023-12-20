There’s life after COVID for Jamaica Plain’s 147-year-old Footlight Club theater

It is one of many community theaters in Eastern Massachusetts still recovering from the COVID pandemic. By every measurable metric — including attendance and dues-paying memberships — the Footlight Club has not approached its pre-pandemic numbers.

In September, the Footlight Club began its 147th consecutive season presenting shows at Eliot Hall in Jamaica Plain, making it America’s oldest continuously-operating community theater, according to the American Association of Community Theatre.

It takes resiliency and resolve to survive as a working theater for a century and a half, never mind coming through a pandemic intact.

“I’d say that’s pretty much the case for all the community theaters I’ve talked to,” said Liz Bean, president of the troupe since June 2020.

But Footlight is gradually working its way back.

The number of dues-paying members in 2018-19 was 260; by 2022-23, it was down to 124, a decline of 53 percent. It has since rebounded to its current level of 154. Ticket sales tell a similar story: After a sharp dip in the 2021-22 season, which featured only plays and no musicals, sales began rebounding. This season, which consists of five shows, the theater has sold 51 percent of its available tickets to date. By comparison, in the 2018-19 season preceding the pandemic, the theater sold 60 percent of its tickets for plays, 68 percent for musicals.

The theater went virtual in March 2020 but returned to live theater in December 2020, one of the first area theaters to do so. “We never actually closed our doors,” said Bean.

Eliot Hall in Jamaica Plain, home to the Footlight Club of Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Still, there have been bumps and bruises since then, including cancellations caused by illness.

“Our recent run of ‘Stepping Out’ was our second show since the pandemic where we didn’t lose at least one show to COVID,” said Bean.

The theater’s COVID protocols remain intact, with the hope of making sure the show will go on. Audience members are still encouraged to wear masks for the safety of the cast and crew.

Despite heavy losses sustained during the pandemic, it appears the vast majority of community theaters in Eastern Massachusetts have come through to the other side and are still performing.

The Mass Cultural Council says its database of cultural organizations that have received grants through the years indicates that the vast majority — including community theaters — survived the pandemic shutdown.

“Our numbers show that not many closed down for good during the pandemic,” said Michael J. Bobbitt, Mass Cultural Council executive director. That squares with an informal survey by Kenneth Fisher, president of the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres.

Municipal, state, and federal governments have been throwing lifelines to arts organizations since the pandemic began.

In 2021, the Massachusetts Legislature passed a spending bill that included $60.1 million for pandemic relief grants to individuals and organizations involved in the arts. In all, the Mass Cultural Council awarded 4,000 grants to individuals and 1,200 to organizations in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

“I can’t say the grants saved them from closing down, but they were very useful in mitigating the losses during the pandemic,” Bobbitt said.

The Footlight Club received $18,790 in that round of grants, and Bean said that with ticket sales making up only 53 percent of her budget, there has been even more reliance on grants, donations, and sponsors since the pandemic.

“Ticket sales and memberships only go so far,” she said. “The people in the community are great. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for donations and sponsors.”

Those grants are also vital to companies that own their own theaters. The money allowed the Footlight Club — through the addition of an elevator and an outside ramp — to finally become fully accessible to audiences in December 2020.

On the North Shore, the Marblehead Little Theatre took a longer intermission before returning to live performances. The theater closed in March 2020 during a run of “Young Frankenstein” and didn’t reopen until 24 months later.

Joan Menard, the president of the group, said it was not easy to close down for such a long time. “There were absolutely concerns that audiences wouldn’t return or wouldn’t come back as strong.”

It did give the company time to make repairs to its three-story home in the former School Street Firehouse downtown, which was built in 1891 and acquired by the theater in 1999.

Menard said the $25,290 COVID mitigation grant from the Mass Cultural Council and other grants and donations were vital to keeping the theater going. Since reopening, audiences have returned, she said, and the theater has not lost a show due to COVID.

Mass Cultural Council’s Bobbitt, previously the artistic director at Watertown’s New Repertory Theatre and Adventure Theatre-MTC in Maryland, said community theaters are vital to a healthy arts scene. “They’re part of the ecosystem in theater from children’s theater to student theaters to volunteer-run community theaters. They’re all about getting theater to people who can’t get to or can’t support larger theaters. Theatergoing begets more theatergoing, to different kinds of theaters.”

Community theaters do not exist in a bubble. The 2020 police murder of George Floyd that sparked nationwide outrage and waves of protests reverberated in the theaters. Some had already begun the work of incorporating DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion — themes into their core values.

“We never forget our theater was founded by an elite group of mostly white people,” said the Footlight Club’s Bean. “Our neighborhood is diverse, and we want to make sure this is a place where everyone feels welcome.”

Community theaters remain groups of volunteers run by and for volunteers. They perform a public service. Only occasional guest artists are paid. Bean said staging a production at her theater requires, depending on the show, between 25 to 100 volunteers to fill every job.

“I believe the community appreciates what we do,” said Menard of Marblehead Little Theatre. “I think we all need a place to escape and go, to sit down in a seat and leave your worries outside the door. And you don’t have to go to Boston or New York.”

There are encouraging signs. The Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres is planning a festival at Salem State University from Aug. 3-5 that would be its first since before the pandemic.

The Footlight Club opened its season with a production of the comedy "Stepping Out." David Costa

The Footlight Club’s Bean said the recent run of “Stepping Out” sold at least 100 of the theater’s 240 seats for each performance, the first non-musical since the pandemic to do so.

Still, she and the other Footlight members can’t avoid feeling on their shoulders the weight of the troupe’s history and the 147-year-old record of presenting live theater, and it shows itself in everything they do to keep the theater up and running.

“Hey, it’s part of our moniker,” Bean said, referring to Footlight’s claim to fame. “Here’s to moving forward and being alive and kicking for another 147 years.”

Rich Fahey can be reached at fahey.rich2@gmail.com.



