Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

DJ PAULY D Deck the halls with gym, tan, laundry at the “Jersey Shore” star’s pre-holiday DJ night. Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m. The Grand, 617-322-0200, bignight.com

THE AUX Mike Nevin brings his bummed-out holiday songs — like the sparkling “My Holiday Heart” and the fuzzed-out salute to Saugus’s Kowloon “Ode to Loonmas” — and hosts sets by his pals Gia Greene, Eggy Benedict, and Adam Demirjian during this Christmas Eve Eve gathering. Dec. 23, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

MARSHMELLO This confection-masked DJ has been one of pop’s biggest producers of the last five years, melding his EDM aesthetic with acts that include Scottish synthpoppers CHVRCHES and country crooner Kane Brown. On his new full-length, “Sugar Papi,” he delves into reggaeton with help from the likes of música Mexicana band Fuerza Regida and reggaeton titan Nicky Jam. Dec. 28, 9:30 p.m., Big Night Live. bignight.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country





SCOTTISH FISH Local purveyor of Scottish and Cape Breton music Scottish Fish has a less than usual lineup — five women, all playing fiddle, sometimes accompanied by a sixth playing a supersize fiddle in the form of a cello. They’re doing their annual holiday performance on Friday afternoon (their evening show is sold out). Dec. 22, 5 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

WINTERY SONGS IN ELEVENTY PART HARMONY This annual December show, organized by Jennifer Kimball and Rose Polenzani and this year featuring Jenna Moynihan, Hannah Read, Casey Murray, and Eleanor Bucklan, is a multi-genre, multi-instrumental, multi-voiced affair that features anything that qualifies as wintery, be it sacred or secular. Dec. 22, 8 p.m. $28. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

KIMON KIRK Kimon Kirk decamped to Los Angeles a few years ago, but he returns to the Boston area periodically to let us know how he’s doing and to play his sometimes folk-flecked and occasionally country-tinged pop music. He plays with full band next Thursday. Dec. 28, 8 p.m. $20. Warehouse XI, 11 Sanborn St., Somerville. www.shkmusic.com/wxi

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JIMMY “2 SUITS” CAPONE’S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA A Chan’s tradition, with blues saxophonist Capone leading the All-Star Chan Clan Band including guitarist and vocalist Willie J. Laws, trumpeter and singer Johnny “Blue Horn” Moriconi, pianist Johnny Juxo, and more, with special guest Toni Lynn Washington, “The Queen of the Boston Blues.” Dec. 22, 8 p.m. $30-$35. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

PETER KONTRIMAS QUARTET The classically-trained acoustic bassist has played with everyone from Shirley Horn to Gary Burton, and was the longtime anchor of late local treasure Paul Broadnax’s trio. His quartet includes tenor saxophonist Arnie Krakowski, pianist Russ Hoffman, and drummer Les Harris Jr. Dec. 23, 7 and 8:45 p.m. No cover, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

THE SMACK DABS A dinner/dance featuring this feel-good sextet — saxophone, trumpet, guitar, piano, upright bass, and washboard, plus guests — singing and playing 1930s swing blues tunes by Big Bill Broonzy, the Harlem Hamfats, Tampa Red, and more. Dec. 29, 7-10 p.m. $10. Moldova Restaurant, 344 Watertown St., Newton. 617-916-5245, www.tastemoldova.com/musicandevents

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

Classical musicians usually take the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as a well-deserved break, and concert halls in the Boston area are dark next week. In lieu of the usual Ticket listings, here are some virtual options to tide you over.

GENSHIN IMPACT: MELODIES OF AN ENDLESS JOURNEY The developers of the popular video game “Genshin Impact” devote exquisite attention to the music, and it shows; when a live performance came to Symphony Hall this fall, it sold out. Missed it back then? Catch this week’s virtual concert, conducted by Robert Ziegler with members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and guest musicians. Premieres Dec. 22. Available on YouTube.

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL BEMF’s latest chamber venture is “The Dragon of Wantley,” a hilarious 18th-century sendup of Italian opera. The production — stage directed by Gilbert Blin, featuring tenor Aaron Sheehan and sopranos Teresa Wakim and Hannah de Priest all trying to out-ham one another while not missing a note — was masterfully captured on video by the A/V team of Kathy Wittman and Antonio Oliart Ros. Pour yourself a spiced ale, or your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, but try not to choke with giggles while watching. Available online until Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m. www.bemf.org

OPERAVISION.EU With public arts funding, Christmas miracles happen! OK, maybe having your pick of professionally filmed, recorded, and captioned operas and ballets from houses across Europe isn’t a miracle, but it certainly feels like one. Full-length productions on OperaVision are available for six months after upload, so there’s usually a healthy selection. Right now, there’s proven classics like Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” and Verdi’s “Nabucco”; historic rarities like Purcell’s “Masque of Might”; and new works like composer Tobias Picker and librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman’s “Lili Elbe,” a biographical opera of the trans woman painter starring the acclaimed American trans baritone Lucia Lucas in the title role. www.operavision.eu

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSICAL GHOST STORY According to North Shore Music Theatre, more than 1 million people have seen this annual production since it premiered in 1989. David Coffee once again portrays the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge in Jon Kimbell’s adaptation of the Dickens story about a man’s transformation over the course of one magical, revelation-filled night. Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill, “A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story” features traditional holiday songs like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing.” Through Dec. 23. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 A musical inspired by episodes during the first year of World War I, when German and Allied troops emerged from their trenches and shared a Christmas celebration, complete with the singing of carols, exchanges of gifts like cigarettes and plum puddings, and an impromptu game of soccer. Written by Peter Rothstein, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Original direction and choreography by Ilyse Robbins, remounted by Arthur Gomez. Through Dec. 23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, greaterbostonstage.org

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL While there’s no vaccine against the winter blahs, the exuberant Moonbox Productions staging of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” comes mighty close. Sarah Kelly stars as Elle Woods, a bubbly fashionista dismissed as an airhead who goes on to prove she is anything but — a journey that takes her to Harvard Law School. Directed by Katie Anne Clark, with dynamic choreography by Taavon Gamble. Through Dec. 31. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-993-8600, https://bit.ly/legallyblondetix

DON AUCOIN





Dance





URBAN NUTCRACKER Anthony Williams’s lively take on the classic ballet epitomizes his mission to promote diversity through dance. It not only blends Tchaikovsky’s brilliant orchestral score with Duke Ellington’s jazzy reinterpretation, it embraces dance styles ranging from ballet to Bollywood, hip-hop to flamenco. This year’s production also features an LGBTQ+-inclusive performance, which includes same sex partnering and some characters in drag. Through Dec. 23. $29-$125. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

JOSÉ MATEO BALLET THEATRE’S THE NUTCRACKER Known for its intimate charm and accessibility, Mateo’s original production of the popular classic spans 35 years as it brings its magic to 13 performances at the Strand. In addition to guest artists from renowned companies around the world, more than 100 children, ranging in age from 6 to 18, will perform as Clara, mice, soldiers, party children, polichinelles, cherubs, and angels. Through Dec. 24. $25-$90. The Strand Theatre, Dorchester. www.ballettheatre.org/tickets

SHEN YUN This one seems to be a perennial favorite, an extravaganza of dance, acrobatics, live music, and an explosion of colorful sets and costumes. The New York-based company, formed by Chinese artists who settled in the US after escaping oppression in their native country, invigorates Chinese cultural traditions going back millennia with contemporary flair. Dec. 28-31. $90-$200. Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





50 YEARS AND FORWARD AT THE CLARK ART INSTITUTE Two exhibitions opened this fall to mark the 50th anniversary of the Clark’s Manton Research Center, where its nearly 6,000 prints, drawings, and photographs are held: one, of British prints and drawings, a spectacular storehouse including major pieces by John Constable and J.M.W. Turner; and another, broader display from all over the world that includes photographs and contemporary pieces. Together, they put on view a depth of material that would be the envy of any institution, anywhere — let alone one tucked amid the idyllic forests and hills of the Berkshires, which is exactly as its founders, Francis and Sterling Clark, intended. “British Prints and Drawings Acquisitions” continues through Feb. 11; “Works on Paper Acquisitions” continues to March 10. At the Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, theclark.edu

2023 JAMES AND AUDREY FOSTER PRIZE Established in 1999, the Foster Prize exhibition has evolved into a vital showcase for contemporary artists in the Boston area to make their presence known here at home on a major institutional stage. The three artists selected this year, Cicely Carew, Venetia Dale, and Yu-Wen Wu, work across a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and video, each enjoys a solo presentation of their work as part of the overall Foster Prize exhibition. Through Jan 28. Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

MATTHEW WONG: THE REALM OF APPEARANCES Wong, a self-taught painter who lived between Hong Kong and Edmonton, Alberta, achieved outsize renown for a career that spanned just six years, cut short with the artist’s suicide in 2019. In the aftermath of his death, prices at auction for his work — most often dark, moody landscapes tinged with off-kilter, dreamlike qualities — have soared into the millions. The anomaly of his success, posthumous and otherwise, goes against the orthodoxy of artists whose formal training is a critical part of their pedigree; and his struggle with mental illness is often obscured by the dollar figures his work now commands. This exhibition, the first significant survey of his work in the US, looks to address both. Through Feb. 18. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

THE STORE OF STURTEVANT’S THE STORE OF CLAES OLDENBURG This is meta. In 1961, Claes Oldenburg opened “The Store” in New York’s East Village, from which he sold plaster replicas of mundane objects. Five years later, Elaine Sturtevant, whose practice involved crafting likenesses of artworks, created “The Store of Claes Oldenburg.” Now Reniel Del Rosario takes up the charge. Is it art if it’s a copy of a copy of a hamburger? It is when it pushes the envelope of old beliefs in a contemporary art gallery with merchandising in its business plan. Through Jan. 7. Praise Shadows Art Gallery, 313A Harvard St., Brookline. 617-487-5472, www.praiseshadows.com

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

ST. NIKI’S JINGLE BOOB ROCK With the help of pianist Jim Rice, Niki Luparelli gets you into the holiday spirit in Club Café's Napoleon Room with a selection of favorite songs, jazzy and silly, and keeps you laughing in between. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. No cover. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. 617-536-0966, www.clubcafe.com

JODY SLOAN Headlining this edition of “Comedy & Cabernet” presented by the Boston Comedy Festival is Sloan, who says she used to date a taxidermist. “When we would fool around,” she says, “I wasn’t allowed to blink.” With Cher Lynn, Peter Liu, and Chris Post. Dec. 23, 7 p.m. $25-$35. Haymarket Lounge at City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

THE FRINGES HOLIDAY COMEDY SPECIAL Will Smalley and Andrew Mayer host this stand-up and sketch show with some holiday antics, including some gifts for the audience and what they are calling a “Walmart Challenge.” With Sean Sullivan and guests to be announced. Dec. 23, 8 p.m. $20. The Haven, 284 Armory St., Jamaica Plain. https://thehavenjp.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

MAGIC FRED SHOW Join magician Magic Fred at the Larcom Theatre for a Christmas Comedy Show. Attendees can experience magic tricks and illusions with festive props and holiday music. Dec. 22, 2 p.m. $15. Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. mommypoppins.com

HOLIDAY PASTA ORNAMENT MAKING FOR KIDS DIY your decorations this year with Seven Hills Pasta. Children can color and string pieces of pasta into garland and other ornaments. Attendees can also take part in a pasta making demo and tasting. Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. $10. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St. eventbrite.com

CRAFTS AND COCOA! Escape the cold with some crafting and hot cocoa at the Brookline Village Rabbit Hole. Attendees can drop in any time between 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 27, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. Brookline Village Rabbit Hole, 361 Washington St., Brookline. brooklinelibrary.org

ELENA GIARDINA



