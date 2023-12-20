Judge narrows Natick couple’s lawsuit against eBay

The lawsuit, filed in July 2021 , seeks compensation for a harassment campaign that started after top eBay executives , including then-chief executive Devin Wenig, started criticizing the Steiners’ coverage.

US District Judge Patti Saris dismissed three out of 14 counts in the civil suit filed by Ina and David Steiner, who run a website called eCommerceBytes that covers eBay and other online sellers. The 43-page ruling dated December 12 allowed the Steiners to continue reviewing eBay documents in discovery as the case heads towards a March 2025 trial date .

A federal judge allowed a Natick couple’s lawsuit against eBay over a bizarre 2019 criminal harassment scheme to go forward, while narrowing the case slightly.

After Wenig twice texted a subordinate to “take her down,” referring to Ina Steiner, employees in eBay’s security department sent the couple threatening messages and disconcerting deliveries including live spiders and a funeral wreath. In August 2019, several eBay employees traveled to Natick where they surveilled the couple and tried to attach a tracking device to the Steiners’ car.

Six former employees and a contractor pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to cyberstalking and witness tampering in 2021 and 2022.

Judge Saris dismissed an assault claim in the lawsuit, noting that the Steiners did not suffer any physical attacks. Saris also dropped a stalking claim because the activity occurred in Massachusetts, which does not allow civil lawsuits over stalking. And the judge dismissed a claim of negligent hiring by eBay.

The judge also dismissed all charges against Steve Krystek, who ran a Nevada security consulting firm that worked with eBay, saying he did not have enough connection to the harassment campaign.

The remaining defendants, including former CEO Wenig and former head of security Jim Baugh, will have another opportunity before trial to seek to have some of the counts dismissed on summary judgment.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com.