‘This I became a beggar for’: Millions in donations pour into a Catholic school in Lawrence

Perhaps it’s what you would expect of a school in one of the poorest cities in Massachusetts. Yet these crumbling walls hold a story of hope and generosity at a time when the world desperately needs both.

And if that’s not enough, the gym floods whenever a major storm comes along.

LAWRENCE — The floors of Lawrence Catholic Academy are warped from a century of use. A window remains cracked by a bullet. A statue of the Virgin Mary sits adrift in a third-floor auditorium deemed unsafe for anything other than storage space.

Lawrence Catholic Academy, known as LCA, serves about 475 students, predominantly Latino, from preschool to 8th grade. Six years ago, when it became all but certain that the dilapidated campus was reaching the end of its useful life, the school launched a Hail Mary attempt to raise millions of dollars to build a new urban Catholic school — the first in the Archdiocese of Boston in more than half a century.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

What’s happening feels nothing short of a miracle.

Advertisement

Lawrence Catholic Academy, known as LCA, serves about 475 students, predominantly Latino, from preschool to 8th grade. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff) Lawrence Catholic Academy's auditorium is not safe for use and is now serving as a storage area. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Deep-pocketed donors, many of whom had never been to Lawrence or visited LCA, began arriving one-by-one to tour the campus, often coaxed by Peter Lynch, the legendary Fidelity fund manager turned Catholic schools evangelist.

Many ponied up. All told, 18 checks and pledges of $1 million or more have come in, including one from the Yawkey Foundation, which provided the biggest gift at $3 million. Today, the school is shy of its goal of $30 million but has raised enough to proceed with a groundbreaking in the spring for a new school and community recreation center.

Father Paul O’Brien, the charismatic, Harvard-educated president of Lawrence Catholic Academy, said the capital campaign resonated because people believed the children of Lawrence deserve a good education and a chance at a good life just like everyone else.

Advertisement

“If you believe in God, you bring to God what the need is, and you ask God for the grace to figure out what should we do,” said O’Brien, who is also the pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence. “The people who believe in inner city education, racial justice, social justice, and Catholic education, we just needed to get them here. And if we’re right, they’re going to give to us very generously.”

Father Paul O’Brien greets first graders at Lawrence Catholic Academy on Nov. 28. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Though the campus is old, LCA itself was founded only in 2010 when two Catholic schools — St. Patrick’s in Lawrence and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Methuen — decided to shutter and form a new institution.

LCA occupies three of St. Patrick’s aging brick buildings and offers a compelling vision of what urban education can look like: passionate teachers, eager students, a STEM curriculum, art and music courses, after-school programs, and universal free breakfast and lunch.

Many of the school’s graduating eighth-graders get accepted to select schools such as Phillips Andover Academy and St. John’s Preparatory School. LCA’s teen pregnancy rate is zero in a city that ranks among the highest in the state for teen births.

“The education is not just about academics, it’s about character,” said O’Brien on a recent tour of the school. “It’s about making the right choices with your life.”

While some Catholic schools have been forced to close because of shrinking enrollment, LCA’s enrollment has grown by 21 percent since the 2021-2022 school year. A new building would allow LCA to grow to 590 students — or nearly 25 percent, much of the increase coming from additional preschool seats.

Advertisement

It was far from a foregone conclusion that LCA could raise enough money. The median household income in Lawrence is about $54,000, just over half of what it is for Massachusetts.

“That money was not going to come from the local community,” observed Chris Anderson, vice chair of the LCA board and president of the Massachusetts High Technology Council. “It was going to have to come from the mission.”

O’Brien and Anderson found a champion in Lynch, who for more than three decades has raised scholarship money through the Catholic Schools Foundation to allow low-income students to attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston. Some 80 percent of LCA families are on some form of scholarship assistance.

Peter Lynch, the former Fidelity fund manager turned Catholic schools evangelist, is photographed at home in 2016. Pat Greenhouse

Lynch, who was known for finding hidden gems during his days picking stocks for Fidelity’s Magellan Fund, had never tapped his network for a building. But that changed a couple of years ago after he made the 30-mile drive up from Boston to tour LCA.

He saw what I saw on my recent visit: engaged students in their maroon tartan uniforms, teachers and staff who deeply care, and a sense that LCA is succeeding in spite of deteriorating facilities and an asphalt playground. Imagine what could happen if LCA had a modern campus?

Advertisement

Lynch donated $1 million and estimates he has convinced more than a dozen others to give as well.

“This I became a beggar for,” said Lynch, who continues to work part time at Fidelity. “That’s the first rule: If you’re one my friends, I ask you to help.”

One of those donors was Karen Hale, who along with her husband Rob, founder and chief executive of Granite Telecommunications, gave $1 million last year. Another major donor: Bob Walter, the founder of Cardinal Health, a global health care products company in Ohio, whom Lynch met decades ago as a Fidelity fund manager.

Last December Lynch took Walter to LCA. This year Walter not only had his foundation write a $1 million check for the new building but also gave each student a winter coat from Nordstrom, where he used to sit on the board.

Children eat in the cramped lunch room at Lawrence Catholic Academy. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff) Children run through the playground at Lawrence Catholic Academy. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)

Lynch’s involvement caught the eye of Maureen Bleday, chief executive of the Yawkey Foundation — the charitable legacy of former longtime Red Sox owner Tom and Jean Yawkey — which has supported LCA and Father O’Brien through the years.

Bleday visited LCA in January. In June, the Yawkey trustees voted for a $3 million grant, particularly enthusiastic about the recreation center that would serve not only LCA students but the entire community.

“This would be the space that the Yawkeys would have wanted to be a part of,” said Bleday.

For families in Lawrence looking for a leg up, LCA has been a godsend. Jesenia Nova grew up in Lawrence, and she and her husband decided to move back to raise their family here. Four of their children attend LCA, and their fifth child, who is 22 months old, will go there when he’s old enough for preschool.

Advertisement

“Lawrence is home, and like most things it’s what you make it,” said Nova, who is a lawyer for the federal government and attended St. Patrick’s. “If anything, you can always come back and be a shining example for others. This is what I’ve done with my life.”

Construction will begin in the spring on a three-story, accessible building on LCA’s asphalt playground. It is expected to be completed in July 2025. Students will then move into the modern facility, while the old school buildings are demolished to make way for a recreation complex scheduled to be done in May 2026.

LCA still needs $2 million to reach its campaign goal and is making its final push for donations. But Lynch — perhaps channeling his days of wanting to beat average stock market returns — told me he’d like to exceed the goal and start a small endowment for the school.

Consider it an open invitation. Said Lynch: “I’d love to take more people there.”

A rendering of new school building for Lawrence Catholic Academy. Lawrence Catholic Academy

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.