Trailing other states, Massachusetts kicks off EV charging program

The state will be handing out $60 million over five years from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program , known as NEVI. Created as part of the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the $5 billion program aims to subsidize EV charger stations mostly along major highway travel routes.

Final assignments are expected in May to pick companies to build DC fast charging stations serving Route 2, Interstate 91, Interstate 495, and a portion of Interstate 195 near Fall River and New Bedford. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the program, picked those highways as most in need of additional charging infrastructure.

Massachusetts took a step towards improving the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure on Wednesday, inviting applications from companies that want to get subsidy funds to build new charging stations.

Advertisement

While states such as Ohio, Maine, and Colorado have already selected contractors to build new stations, Massachusetts is taking a more gradual approach at the start with the hope to accelerate construction over time.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“We wanted to gather a bunch of information from the industry itself, in order to better prepare,” Hayes Morrison, the state’s undersecretary of transportation, said in an interview. “The thinking being, we would ask all the questions at the front end, so that the process was speeded at the back end.”

Some lawmakers and climate groups have urged the state to move more quickly on charging as a way to encourage more drivers to switch to EVs. Morrison defended the state’s process, noting that with more than 90,000 EVs on the road, the state is on track to hit its first climate goal of 200,000 EVs by 2025. By 2030, the state aims to have almost 1 million EV drivers, which is less than 20 percent of the current 5.2 million vehicles registered.

Advertisement

“The consumer is buying EVs,” Morrison said. “The consumer seems to be comfortable with how we’re moving with charging and I will not second-guess them.”

Still, EV sales growth has slowed nationally amid concerns about the high price of vehicles and the lack of charging infrastructure for long trips.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation started its NEVI efforts in June, issuing a “request for information” with 28 questions about building EV charging stations. Morrison said she was surprised when 28 different companies, ranging from energy giants Shell and BP to charging companies and smaller station operators, responded to the request.

Respondents expressed a desire to partner with MassDOT through a streamlined process, Morrison said. The department has declined to release the 28 industry responses.

On Wednesday, the state asked charging companies to present their qualifications to build stations by Jan. 11. MassDOT aims to select five companies to enter into pre-development agreements by May. Then the state will turn to that group to build out the first phase of charging stations along the four targeted highways. The NEVI program requires that each station be within one mile of a highway exit and have at least four chargers capable of charging at a rate of 150 kilowatts.

Around New England, some states have moved more quickly than Massachusetts.

Maine was among the fastest states in the country to make NEVI awards, selecting contractors in August to build stations at seven sites. Tesla, Irving Oil, and solar installer ReVision Energy were among the winners.

Advertisement

Tesla has already begun construction on a station next to Hannaford Supermarkets in Rockland, Maine, that will be open in mid-January, Kate Rankin, a spokeswoman for Efficiency Maine Trust, said. Maine established the trust in 2010 as a quasi-state agency to oversee programs to improve energy efficiency.

In Vermont, the state has selected a contractor to build a charging station in Bradford and plans to seek bidders next month to build stations at 13 more locations. The Bradford site already has the electrical upgrades needed to support new chargers, Patrick Murphy, sustainability and innovations project manager at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said in an email.

“We hope to have all the stations necessary to achieve fully built-out status under contract in 2024 and installed before the end of 2025,” Murphy said.

Rhode Island has also selected a contractor to build its first crop of NEVI stations, which will be located off Interstate 95 at “park and ride” locations in Warwick and Ashaway. The state’s Office of Energy Resources plans to seek public and industry comment before starting a second phase of station awards, spokesman Robert Beadle said.

In New Hampshire, the state’s Department of Transportation has already asked for bids to build charging stations along Interstates 93 and 89 as well as state Routes 9 and 16. Awards are expected in January with contracts finalized by April. “NHDOT anticipates having multiple charging locations operational by fall of 2025,” the department stated in its request for bids.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is overseeing the state’s NEVI process and is proceeding more gradually. In November, the state asked for letters of intent from companies interested in bidding for sites. After reviewing the letters, the agency expects to issue a request for proposals early next year to build charging stations that would cover 12 zones along parts of Interstates 95, 91, 84, 395, and Route 7, spokesman Josh Morgan said.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.