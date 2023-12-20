Warner Bros. Discovery in talks to merge with Paramount

Warner Bros. Discovery has joined the ranks of companies expressing interest in a possible merger with Paramount, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, had lunch this week with Bob Bakish, Paramount’s CEO, and expressed interest in a potential merger of the two companies, the two people said. During the lunch, which took place Tuesday at Paramount’s New York headquarters, the prospect of a merger came up in a wide-ranging conversation between Bakish and Zaslav, the people said. Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock fell on news of the deal, which was reported earlier by Axios. Paramount’s stock dipped slightly in after-market trading. Shari Redstone, who controls Paramount through her stake in its parent company, National Amusements, has recently shown a willingness to part with her family’s media empire. In recent weeks, National Amusements held talks about selling its controlling stake to Skydance, the movie studio with production credits on Paramount franchises like “Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible.” A deal for Paramount, if it came to fruition, could set off further consolidation among media companies, which have huddled together for warmth in recent years as the dying embers of the TV business burned low. Though TV companies such as Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have been bankrolled by cash from cable distributors over the decades, the pay-TV ecosystem is becoming increasingly shaky as viewers cut the cord in droves. — NEW YORK TIMES

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence continues to rise, report says

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. That’s much better than analysts’ forecasts of 104.5 and the highest reading since July. Americans’ expectations of a recession in the next 12 months declined to the lowest level so far this year. The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of US economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy. The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business, and the job market shot up to 85.6 in December from 77.4 in October. It’s the first time in four months that its been above 80. A reading below 80 for future expectations historically signals a recession within a year. The index measuring Americans short-term expectations for income, business and the job market shot up to 85.6 in December from 77.4 in October. It’s the first time in four months that its been above 80. A reading below 80 for future expectations historically signals a recession within a year. Consumers’ view of current conditions also jumped this month, to 148.5, from 136.5 in November. The survey’s write-in responses indicated that rising prices are still consumers’ top concern, while worries over interest rates and geopolitical conflicts declined. Consumers’ view of current conditions also jumped this month, to 148.5, from 136.5 in November. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

‘Buy now, pay later’ trend could end in tears

“Buy Now, Pay Later” loans are helping to fuel a record-setting holiday shopping season. Economists worry they could also be masking and exacerbating cracks in Americans’ financial well-being. The loans, which allow consumers to pay for purchases in installments, often interest-free, have soared in popularity because of high prices and interest rates. Retailers have used them to attract customers and to get people to spend more. But such loans may be encouraging younger and lower-income Americans to take on too much debt, according to consumer groups and some lawmakers. “The more I dig into it, the more concerned I am,” said Tim Quinlan, a Wells Fargo economist who recently published a report that described pay-later loans as “phantom debt.” Estimates of the size of this market vary widely. Quinlan thinks that spending through pay-later options was about $46 billion this year. That is relatively small when compared with the more than $3 trillion that Americans put on their credit cards last year. — NEW YORK TIMES

ENERGY

Drillers snap up Gulf of Mexico oil leases ahead of Biden pause

Hess Corp. was the high bidder in a US auction for drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico, which raised a total of $382 million from oil giants before the Biden administration imposes a two-year hiatus for future sales. The sale, held by the Interior Department Wednesday, brought in more than any federal offshore oil and gas lease auction since 2015, according to the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. It comes days after the US joined nearly 200 other nations at the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai in a pledge to transition away from fossil fuels. While President Joe Biden had vowed during his campaign to stop new offshore drilling, the sale was mandated by Congress under last year’s climate law as a concession to Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who provided the pivotal vote for the Inflation Reduction Act to pass. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota recalls 1 million US vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is recalling about one million vehicles sold in the US that are at risk of having passenger-side air bags fail to deploy properly due to a passenger-seat sensor issue. Sensors installed in some Toyota and Lexus brand sedans and SUVs could improperly classify passenger weight, causing air bags not to deploy as designed in potential crashes, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The recall affects certain 2020-2022 model year gas- and hybrid-powertrain vehicles, including the Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and Sienna, as well as Lexus ES and RX models. Toyota said its dealers would inspect the sensors and, if necessary, replace them free of charge. Owners will be notified by mid-February, it said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Labor costs are easing for hospitals, ratings agency says

Hospitals are seeing relief on the labor front, a development that could hasten the sector’s tentative steps to recovery, according to Fitch Ratings. In recent months, average hourly earnings growth has been “relatively flat” and vacancies are shrinking, analysts Richard Park, Kevin Holloran and Mark Pascaris wrote in a note Wednesday. Yet the landscape for hiring remains “hypercompetitive,” thanks to the rising cost of living and the departure of skilled labor from the workforce. Hospitals were forced to turn to expensive outside help early in the pandemic, as nurses and other workers left the field. Since then, striking workers have scored significant wage gains at major systems including Kaiser Permanente this year. Continued unrest could jeopardize relief, analysts said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

