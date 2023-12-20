fb-pixelBird sightings on Cape Cod - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated December 20, 2023, 13 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Dec. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A likely rufous or Allen’s hummingbird continued in a yard in Wellfleet.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a king eider, 2 harlequin ducks, 1,575 long-tailed ducks, 1,719 red-breasted mergansers, a pomarine jaeger, 1,600 razorbills, 39 dovekies, 2 Pacific loons, 6 thick-billed murres, 66 common murres, a black guillemot, 32 black-legged kittiwakes, 5 Iceland gulls, a great shearwater, and 350 Northern gannets.

A survey of North Monomoy Island in Chatham turned up 250 long-tailed ducks, an American oystercatcher, 4 piping plovers, 2 semipalmated plovers, 5 marbled godwits, 360 sanderlings, 640 dunlin, and 90 red knots.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included single Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Wellfleet, 3 great egrets and a tree swallow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a Nashville warbler at Long Pasture sanctuary in Cummaquid, a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach, an indigo bunting in Orleans, 3 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a painted bunting continuing elsewhere in Chatham.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

Boston Globe Today