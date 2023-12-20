Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Dec. 12) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A likely rufous or Allen’s hummingbird continued in a yard in Wellfleet.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a king eider, 2 harlequin ducks, 1,575 long-tailed ducks, 1,719 red-breasted mergansers, a pomarine jaeger, 1,600 razorbills, 39 dovekies, 2 Pacific loons, 6 thick-billed murres, 66 common murres, a black guillemot, 32 black-legged kittiwakes, 5 Iceland gulls, a great shearwater, and 350 Northern gannets.
A survey of North Monomoy Island in Chatham turned up 250 long-tailed ducks, an American oystercatcher, 4 piping plovers, 2 semipalmated plovers, 5 marbled godwits, 360 sanderlings, 640 dunlin, and 90 red knots.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included single Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Wellfleet, 3 great egrets and a tree swallow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a Nashville warbler at Long Pasture sanctuary in Cummaquid, a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach, an indigo bunting in Orleans, 3 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a painted bunting continuing elsewhere in Chatham.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.