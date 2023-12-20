Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A likely rufous or Allen’s hummingbird continued in a yard in Wellfleet.

A survey of North Monomoy Island in Chatham turned up 250 long-tailed ducks, an American oystercatcher, 4 piping plovers, 2 semipalmated plovers, 5 marbled godwits, 360 sanderlings, 640 dunlin, and 90 red knots.

Other sightings around the Cape included single Eastern phoebes in Falmouth and Wellfleet, 3 great egrets and a tree swallow at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, a Nashville warbler at Long Pasture sanctuary in Cummaquid, a black-headed gull at Craigville Beach, an indigo bunting in Orleans, 3 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a painted bunting continuing elsewhere in Chatham.