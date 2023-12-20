Julian Edelman talks being a Swiftie, why Taylor Swift is ‘great for the league’

The three-time Super Bowl champion and former MVP also shook it off while he was in town, sharing his thoughts on Swift attending Sunday’s game to support her boyfriend and Chiefs player Travis Kelce against the Patriots.

The former Patriots wide receiver stopped by Encore Boston Harbor Monday to unveil the new JE11 cocktail — a Manhattan made with Casamigos Anejo tequila, Amaro Montenegro, and orange bitters — which has been added to the menu at the casino’s Rare Lounge. Edelman was on hand to shake it up with fans and show off his cocktail-making skills.

Count Julian Edelman among the Swifties who enjoyed Taylor Swift’s appearance at Gillette Stadium over the weekend.

Advertisement

“I thought it was spectacular,” Edelman told the Globe of Swift’s appearance in New England. “It was so amazing to see Taylor Swift at Foxborough again.”

Unlike Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Edelman is an admitted Swiftie. The former Patriots star thinks all of the attention on Swift is a good thing for the NFL, as she’s bringing in more eyeballs to the sport and making it “more popular.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s great for the league,” Edelman said. “Taylor Swift is bringing so many different kinds of fans that don’t usually follow football to watch football, so as a person that represented the shield, National Football League, it’s pretty cool.”

“We’ve all seen the bumps, the Taylor bump,” he added. “That’s a great thing because I love this game.”

Loving the pop singer is a family affair for the Edelman household, as the former Patriots star revealed that he took his daughter to the “Eras Tour” concert this year, complete with best friend bracelets.

“When you have a 7-year-old, you have no choice,” Edelman joked. “But honestly, I’ve been listening to Taylor Swift for 20 years.”

Advertisement

As for Edelman’s favorite song, the wide receiver started singing the lyrics to 2008′s “Love Story,” before admitting, “I like that one.”

Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com. Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.