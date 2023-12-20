My boyfriend kissed someone else. What should I do?

The relationship has been a bit shaky because we’re both working to build a nonprofit that helps animals. We haven’t had much time to spend together outside of this project — no time for just us.

Q. My boyfriend and I have been in a relationship for three years now. We are pretty close — close enough that I have lived with his parents and even his sisters.

Recently, when he was on a trip and things were extra shaky between us — he was also worried about his day job — he drank a lot and shared a kiss with another tourist in that area.

He says it doesn’t mean anything, that the other woman is of no interest to him. He says he thought the kiss would make him feel better, but it made everything worse. He’s been apologizing.

I love him — sometimes way too much — but I’m not sure what should I do. I can’t get this image of them out of my head. He was never romantic with me. One of the reasons I’ve stayed by his side for so long is his loyalty. Now that it’s gone, I don’t know what should I do.

— Shaky

A. People make mistakes, even those who are loyal. Sometimes they kiss someone else to force change in a troubled relationship.

Perhaps this smooch can serve a great purpose. You and your partner have been overwhelmed by a project with no real time for connection. Maybe, without this conflict, you would have continued that lonely journey indefinitely. Now there’s reason to talk about how you got here and what you want the relationship to look like in the future.

If this nonprofit activity has overwhelmed you, you might want to change the timeline or seek extra help. Maybe it makes sense to build more vacation into your shared schedule.

It would be nice to know if that’s something he even wants. What does a happy relationship look like to him? When has he enjoyed what you have?

Try to consider what he’s offering and whether loyalty is really the only attribute on the list. If he’s not romantic enough by your standards, he might not be a great long-term partner for you. Maybe the kiss helped you realize that fidelity was the one thing you counted on — and really, there should be so much more.

Talk to him about all of this. I know we say that to so many letter writers, but usually that’s what’s necessary. I hope we can guide you with a good group of questions — but then it’s on you to ask them. You might start with a simple one: “Do you want to be in this relationship?” Both of you can answer.

If the discussion leads you to the conclusion that the love is gone, you’ll be OK. Let the kiss be a catalyst that gets you to a better place, with or without him.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I wouldn’t use the fact that you’ve lived with his family members as a metric of closeness (more like economic instability). DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Staying with someone just because they are “loyal” (and apparently he’s fallible on that part) is no reason to stay in a relationship. JSMUS