Mystery surrounds murder of Andover couple found slain in their home in 2011

On the evening of Dec. 13, 2011, a black Lexus SUV belonging to John and Geraldine Magee was found on fire on Prince Street in Boston’s North End.

The next morning, the couple’s daughter and grandchildren went to their Andover home and discovered them dead. They had been shot to death.

John Magee, 69, owned and operated Magee Construction with his son. His wife, Geraldine, 67, was described as a devoted grandmother who enjoyed volunteering. People who knew the Magees said they were a happy couple who were high school sweethearts and had been married for 39 years. Their friends said they couldn’t imagine anyone who would want to harm them.

Dec. 13, 2011, appeared to have been a “routine day” for the Magees, according to police and the Essex District Attorney’s office. John visited a construction site in Reading, where his company was building some homes, and spoke with his son about picking up materials in Boston and bringing them to the site the next day. A longtime employee helped him clean out his truck for his son to use.

The elder Magee reportedly left the Reading site around 3 p.m. and his son was at the company’s office in the basement of his parents’ home until 4:30 p.m. that day, looking up information about the supplies he needed to get, authorities have said.

Geraldine spoke with her daughter Holly and was going to watch her children the next day while Holly went Christmas shopping. The next morning, Holly was bringing her children to her parents’ home when she found them dead. She called 911 around 9:20 a.m.

Their door was unlocked and there was no obvious signs of forced entry into their home, the Globe reported at the time.

Who had a motive to kill the Magees? Investigators pursued every lead they could, but to no avail.

In 2015, four years after the murders, the Essex District Attorney, Jonathan Blodgett, said authorities had conducted more than 50 interviews with friends, neighbors, employees, and business associates. They had examined the couple’s financial records, scoured their computers, and searched their homes in Andover and Jupiter, Fla., as well as the cars of family members and people associated with Magee Construction.

Investigators also reviewed “countless hours” of surveillance video and followed leads to four states and 20 communities in the Greater Boston area, Blodgett said at the time.

In the course of the investigation, authorities learned that John Magee was a “fair and honest businessman,” who paid his subcontractors on time and treated his colleagues and employees well, Blodgett said.

In 2021, the Magee family released a statement to mark the 10th anniversary of the slayings and asked anyone who might have information about the case to come forward.

“Our family has lost 10 years of love, smiles, wisdom, support and happiness with them,” the family said. “For the past decade, we have hoped and prayed for answers and closure to this horrible crime.”

“We support the authorities in their investigation, and hope that they will be able to bring this case to a clear conclusion soon,” the family said. “Jack and Jeri will live forever in our hearts and memories. But the people who committed this act are still at large, and they need to be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information that could help this investigation can contact the State Police at 855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office at 978-745-8908.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.