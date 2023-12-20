Arlington Catholic High School teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ resigns

“On Thursday, December 14, allegations were brought forward before school regarding inappropriate contact from a member of the teaching staff toward students,” the message to parents said. “The students had reported the activity to a teacher/teachers after school the previous day, and, as mandated reporters, they notified the administration.”

In a message sent to parents, school administrators said the allegations surfaced on Dec. 14 and the teacher resigned later that morning.

A teacher at Arlington Catholic High School accused of making “inappropriate contact” toward students submitted their resignation last week, school officials said.

The administration “promptly began an internal investigation,” and notified Arlington police and the legal department at the Archdiocese of Boston, officials said.

“The teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning and was escorted from the building,” the message to parents said. “They submitted their resignation later Thursday morning.”

School officials and police said the investigation is ongoing. “We were made aware of a situation at Arlington Catholic High School and we’re investigating that,” Arlington police Captain Richard Flynn said in a phone interview. “We’re actively looking into that.”

This isn’t the first time that an employee at Arlington Catholic High School has been accused of inappropriate behavior. Back in February, the Globe reported that a male staff member at the school was fired after having an “inappropriate interaction” with a student. In a message to parents informing them of the firing, school officials noted that the employee worked part time and was not a teacher.

“A part-time, non-teaching employee had an inappropriate interaction with a student in the corridor during the school day. It was heard by another staff member, who immediately reported it, as did the student,” the message said. “We removed the employee from the school and his employment has been terminated and he will not be returning to Arlington Catholic.”

After the latest allegations surfaced on Dec. 14, school administrators praised the faculty members who reported the incident and asked that families and students respect the privacy of those involved.

“Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community,” school officials wrote to parents. “We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole.”

“Please respect the privacy of those affected by this situation. We ask that you exercise the Christian virtues of prudence and charity by refraining from discussing individual circumstances through conversations or social media.”





