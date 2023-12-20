Ballet RI’s ‘The Nutcracker’ highlights diversity of all ages

Diaz was well-prepared when she auditioned for “The Nutcracker” months ago as she spent two years in Ballet RI’s after-school program, ProviDANCE, at her elementary school, and received a scholarship to the school’s advanced training program at Ballet RI’s studio on the East Side of Providence starting in third grade. Launched three years ago, ProviDANCE provides dance education for students in marginalized communities with a bridge to the organization’s pre-professional training program.

Sabrina Diaz knows her way around the backstage of the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence. It’s the second holiday season the Providence fifth-grader has slipped on her ballet shoes and graced the stage in the Christmastime classic “The Nutcracker.” This year, the 11-year-old is dancing in the role of a snow fairy in Ballet RI’s performance, which runs through Dec. 24. Last year, Diaz was a mouse and an angel, but playing a snow angel, she said, is a dream come true.

Advertisement

ProviDANCE is offered at Frank D. Spaziano Elementary School and George J. West Elementary School in Providence, and Virginia Cunningham Elementary School and Agnes E. Little Elementary School in Pawtucket.

Get Food & Dining in Rhode Island Sign up for news and updates about the best recipes to try, restaurants and bars to check out, and things to do on weekends in Rhode Island. Enter Email Sign Up

“Less than 1 percent of the public schools offer any kind of dance to students, so we’re definitely bringing in an art form that our public schools are not able to provide to students,” said Valerie Cookson-Botto, Ballet RI’s director of community engagement. The initial response to ProviDANCE was so overwhelming, she said, they received nearly double the amount of applications than the program had slots for. Ballet RI, which rebranded from “Festival Ballet Providence” in the spring, quickly worked to accommodate additional participants, and today, ProviDANCE encompasses more than 100 dancers.

“Part of our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative is to really make sure that we not only open the doors, but we reach beyond, into the communities that don’t have easy access to ballet,” said Cookson-Botto.

Advertisement

The program is free for students, and should they enter advanced training, essentials including uniforms and ballet shoes are provided. But eliminating the financial burden alone hasn’t always been enough to open the doors to everyone.

“We found that in the past, even though we’d go into these communities and let them know about the opportunity for dance, transportation was a huge barrier, so we were able to secure funding for our ‘ballet bus,’” said Cookson-Botto. Launched in 2021, the “ballet bus” shuttles participating students to and from their schools and the studio.

“It helps a lot for us that work, that they pick them up and take them to school and drop them off,” said Diaz’s mother, Lillian Collado. “When they put this in a school where you have all kinds of families, and not all of us can afford dance, it was exciting. You even had boys in the class,” said Collado, who volunteers backstage during the school’s Nutcracker performances. “She’s living a dream that I would have wanted to live when I was younger.”

Ballet RI’s executive director, Kathleen Breen Combes, joined Ballet RI in 2019 and helped build the ProviDANCE program from the ground up. She said she felt committed in her role to broaden the organization’s reach, from who’s coming to their shows to who is performing.

“I really see the director of ballet companies as kind of the gatekeeper of what gets seen on stage, who gets to perform those roles on stage, and who gets to make the dances that are seen on stage,” said Breen Combes, who was principal dancer with the Boston Ballet for more than a decade. “If you don’t have somebody at the head of an organization who’s willing to give opportunities to all different types of people, then they don’t get seen.”

Advertisement

The 45-year-old organization is evolving alongside the broader dance community, which Breen Combes described as experiencing an “awakening.”

American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, who became the first African-American female principal with the ABT in 2015, has spoken publicly about “deep rooted systemic issues within the ballet culture” and the importance of inclusion and representation. Last year, she created an after-school program to bring greater diversity, equity and inclusion to ballet and an eponymous foundation to provide opportunities for children in under-resourced communities. “The world is changing, as it grows more diverse, if the ballet world doesn’t evolve with it, then it’s going to die,” Copeland said in a BBC interview in 2020. “There’s no way that you can sustain when you’re not including everyone.”

Ballet RI’s professional company of 30 dancers features a diverse cast representing 10 different countries. The organization is also cognizant of eschewing the cultural stereotypes and appropriation that has historically beleaguered Nutcracker productions worldwide, specifically in a dance in ballet’s second act called “Chinese Tea.” To ensure authenticity, the organization worked with Chu Ling, a Boston-based traditional Chinese dance teacher, for the production’s fan dance. For the Chinese lion dance, they turned to Luyi Shao, the director of the nonprofit Rhode Island Kung Fu & Lion Dance Club.

Advertisement

“I’m just not attached to this idea that ballet has to be one thing. I think that we need to evolve,” said Breen Combes. “I think we need to be reflective of today’s society, and I think we need to create art that speaks to today’s voices and today’s problems, and that can only be done by showcasing a diverse group of people on stage.”

The organization also works to diversify who is experiencing “The Nutcracker,” and their yearlong roster of productions, by welcoming students to productions as part of their Discover Dance educational performance series, which reaches an average of 13,000 youth each year. “We will go into the schools with a pre-performance demonstration to prepare the students for what they’re going to see and educate them about the art of ballet,” said Cookson-Botto. “One of my greatest joys is to stand in the lobby and watch school buses unload students, and just see the magical surprise on students’ faces as they walk into the theater.”

Diaz said ProviDANCE prepared her for her role in “The Nutcracker” and she wants to continue to study dance and grow as a dancer. “With all my heart. I feel like if I had never gotten to the ProviDANCE program, I wouldn’t be where I am now. I wouldn’t know what I know now. Dancing is what I love.”