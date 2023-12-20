Bluebikes is adding 750 e-bikes to its bikeshare system

According to the announcement, an additional 700 e-bikes will join the fleet in subsequent months.

The rollout of the new e-bikes is part of a new seven-year agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of the bikeshare program; Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Everett, and Brookline; and Lyft, which contracts with municipalities to operate the sprawling network and manufactures the bikes.

Bluebikes announced this week that it’s adding 750 electric bicycles to stations in the Greater Boston area, starting with 50 of the new and speedier rides hitting the roads beginning Wednesday.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we usher in the next wave of transportation in Greater Boston with the introduction of state-of-the-art e-bikes,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Partnerships such as our Bluebikes alliance with Blue Cross are crucial in ensuring our residents have access to healthier, more sustainable, and affordable transportation options.”

Advertisement

Each e-bike will feature pedal-assist technology, a single gear transmission, and safety upgrades including reflective paint and an LED light, according to a joint announcement about the new modes of transportation.

New Bluebikes e-bikes are rolling out in Greater Boston. Bluebikes

The bikes are considered class one e-bikes, which were legalized as part of the Massachusetts Transportation Bond Bill in 2022. They have a battery with a 60-mile range, and do not exceed speeds of 20 miles-per-hour.

Bluebikes e-bikes will be available at $0.10 per minute for Bluebikes members and $0.07 per minute for low-income residents enrolled in Bluebikes’ income-eligible program, which offers reduced fairs for people who receive benefits from the state’s department of transitional assistance. E-bikes will be $0.25 per minute for non-member riders who purchase a Single Trip or Adventure Pass, the statement said.

Officials in Cambridge said Wednesday that 20 e-bikes are expected to roll out today at 4 p.m. at the Kendall Square Valet station, while additional e-bikes will be made available on city streets over the next few months.

Advertisement

“The City of Cambridge is proud to support more affordable, sustainable, and healthier forms of transportation and extend what has been a win-win, public-private partnership,” Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang said in a statement. “Bluebikes have become a critical part of Cambridge’s public transportation system and I am excited to make that system more accessible through the addition of e-bikes.”

In Somerville, Mayor Katjana Ballantyne also welcomed the news of the new bikes to the city’s growing list of Bluebikes stations.

“Bikeshare is public transit, and I believe that affordable, pedal-assist e-bikes can improve travel choices for people across the metro region,” she said in a statement.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.