Mayor Wu apologizes to two men falsely identified as suspects in 1989 Carol Stuart murder

Wu held a press conference at City Hall where she apologized to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett. Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox joined Wu at the briefing, along with Swanson and members of the Bennett family.

More than 34 years after Charles Stuart fatally shot his pregnant wife and blamed a Black man for the crime, Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday issued a formal apology from the city to two men who were wrongly linked to the shooting.

“What was done to you was unjust, unfair, racist, and wrong,” Wu said. “It is my hope and the hope of our entire administration that you might accept this letter of apology as a small step toward accountability for the damage done by our city.”

Joseph Bennett, the nephew of Willie Bennett, said during the briefing that the mayor’s apology was “accepted.”

“And I hope we can move forward positively from this moment, with the things the Bennett family has expressed to you in private. In accepting this apology, I wish to emphasize the importance of strength, resiliency, empathy, and growth. It’s through these principles that we change the narrative so the world can be informed of what transpired 34 years ago, and begin the process of healing from our trauma.”

Neither Swanson nor Bennett were formally charged with anything related to the case. But both men were publicly labeled as suspects in the notorious shooting when the media linked them to one of the city’s most shocking crimes.

The apology follows an extensive Globe investigation — and a related HBO docu-series — into the Stuart case and its aftermath. The series came out earlier this month.

Swanson, the first man to be publicly linked to the murder, was arrested five days after the shooting, when police officers found him and his girlfriend staying in an apartment in Mission Hill with a black track suit soaking in the sink. (Stuart had claimed a Black man in a track suit had committed the slaying.)

Officials charged Swanson with trespassing, and Swanson subsequently spent three weeks in jail while police tried and failed to find more physical evidence to tie him to the crime. He was ultimately released after another charge of armed robbery was also thrown out.

But as the case against Swanson faltered, police turned to Bennett, a well-known criminal in the neighborhood, as a likelier suspect. Their case against him centered on the dubious testimony of two then-teenagers who reportedly heard that he had shot the Stuarts.

The teens’ stories shifted multiple times, and they even recanted their statements before a grand jury. But Bennett looked likely to be indicted — until just days after the New Year, when Stuart’s brother Matthew went to police and admitted his brother was the mastermind behind his wife Carol’s death.

The closest the Bennetts had previously gotten to an apology from the city came shortly after Stuart’s suicide, when then-Mayor Ray Flynn visited the Bennett family home to apologize — but stayed so briefly that family members said he never even sat down. The city also reached a $12,500 settlement with the Bennett family in 1995 after years of lawsuits — but did not admit blame.

To some, Stuart’s claim that he and his wife had been shot by a Black man on the night of Oct. 25, 1989 immediately seemed suspicious. The first detectives on the case — Robert Ahearn and Robert Tinlin — found several holes in his initial story, from the path he took leaving the hospital to the description of the area where they were shot. It reminded them of a case they’d worked before, where a man had shot himself to deflect suspicion after robbing and killing a man in Boston’s red-light district.

But police brass sidelined Ahearn and Tinlin as pressure to find the shooter grew. Ahearn received a tip weeks later that Chuck had asked a friend for help in murdering his wife, but dropped the lead after the friend denied the allegations in a phone call.

A State Police trooper working dispatch on the night of the shooting also got the same tip within days of Carol’s death. But that trooper — Dan Grabowski — appears to have done nothing with the information.

Stuart’s brother Matthew confessed to being an accomplice, helping get rid of the murder weapon and some of Carol’s belongings. Matthew maintained throughout his life that he was unaware — until after the shooting — that Chuck had planned to kill Carol.

Within hours of Carol’s death, Matthew began telling people in his orbit that Chuck was the murderer. Matthew’s friend John McMahon, who helped him get rid of the gun, also told several people in the following days.

The Globe ultimately found at least 33 people knew Chuck was responsible for Carol’s death before Matthew went to the authorities. Eleven of them knew the truth by the day of Carol’s funeral — two months before Chuck picked Willie Bennett out of a police lineup.

Though Matthew Stuart denied seeing Carol in Chuck’s car, there’s evidence that he or someone else may have played a larger role in the crime. Three witnesses said they saw a third person in or near the Stuarts’ car that night, around the time of the shooting.

The chief doctor who treated Chuck — and had seen hundreds of gunshot wounds in Vietnam — was also adamant that he could not have shot himself. The Globe spoke to two other doctors involved in Chuck’s care at the time who agreed it was implausible his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Lewis Gordon, an independent forensic consultant interviewed by the Globe, reviewed material collected by Globe reporters and determined that he couldn’t settle on an definite conclusion. “We just don’t have enough information to reach a conclusion one one way or the other.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.