Boston man sentenced to state prison for 3 shootings in Somerville and Cambridge

A Boston man pleaded guilty in connection with three separate shootings in Cambridge and Somerville that occurred over a three month period, according to a release by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Lennox Pierre-Louis, 22, will spend at at least five years in state prison after pleading guilty to the shootings that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021 in Somerville, March 11, 2022 and June 18, 2022, the release stated.

Pierre-Louis was sentenced to five to six years in state prison for the June 2022 shooting, two and a half years in state prison for the March 2022 shooting, and another five to six years in state prison for the December 2021 shooting. The sentences for December and March will be served concurrent with sentencing for the June incident, Ryan said.