Boston man sentenced to state prison for 3 shootings in Somerville and Cambridge

A Boston man pleaded guilty in connection with three separate shootings in Cambridge and Somerville that occurred over a three month period, according to a release by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Lennox Pierre-Louis, 22, will spend at at least five years in state prison after pleading guilty to the shootings that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021 in Somerville, March 11, 2022 and June 18, 2022, the release stated.
Pierre-Louis was sentenced to five to six years in state prison for the June 2022 shooting, two and a half years in state prison for the March 2022 shooting, and another five to six years in state prison for the December 2021 shooting. The sentences for December and March will be served concurrent with sentencing for the June incident, Ryan said.
On June 18, 2022, Cambridge police responded to the area of Hurley Street and Charles Street for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, police discovered nearly a dozen shell casings and at least four vehicles and one building with bullet holes, according to Ryan.
Surveillance video of the shooting showed Pierre-Louise had fired his gun at another male across the street, failed to hit him, and then fled the scene before being apprehended by police, according to Ryan.
He was charged with armed assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, trafficking cocaine over 18 grams, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. During that investigation, police were able to connect Pierre-Louis with the two other shootings, according to Ryan.
