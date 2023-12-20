Police investigating crash in Allston that killed cyclist on e-bike

Police are investigating a crash on Tuesday at a busy Allston intersection that killed a man riding an e-bike, officials said Wednesday.

A garbage truck collided with the cyclist around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cambridge and Hano streets. The driver of the truck, which is owned by Republic Services, remained at the scene, according to a police report.

Police did not release the cyclist’s name but news stations and a bicycle group said his name was Samuel Alvarado. His relatives could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.