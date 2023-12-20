Police investigating crash in Allston that killed cyclist on e-bike

Police are investigating a crash on Tuesday at a busy Allston intersection that killed a man riding an e-bike, officials said Wednesday.
A garbage truck collided with the cyclist around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cambridge and Hano streets. The driver of the truck, which is owned by Republic Services, remained at the scene, according to a police report.
Police did not release the cyclist’s name but news stations and a bicycle group said his name was Samuel Alvarado. His relatives could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Boston Cyclists Union said the crash highlights the dangers cyclists confront on the city’s streets: large trucks and “unsafe roadways.”
“Safety improvements in this area are long overdue — as are safety improvements for large vehicles that drive on our streets,” the group said. “Samuel should be alive today.”
The BCU mourns the tragic loss of Samuel Alvarado. #VisionZero 💛 pic.twitter.com/3B2xWafqRw— BostonCyclistsUnion (@bostonbikeunion) December 19, 2023
According to the police report, officers found the truck stopped in the travel lane while emergency responders tended to the cyclist, who was lying in the street near the right front side of the truck. His bike was also lying in the road, police said.
The cyclist was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 10:39 a.m., police said.
