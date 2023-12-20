Brookline youth jumps out sixth story window after eating ‘magic mushrooms,’ officials say

Police posted a video on social media showing the various products that they recovered after executing a search warrant and arresting the alleged drug dealer, who is known as Niko. Police did not provide his full name.

The youth was severely injured from the jump, and in an effort to prevent further incidents, Brookline police have been warning the public about the dangers of the products that the 22-year-old man allegedly sold to him and other local teens.

A young Brookline resident jumped out of a sixth story window after he became disoriented from ingesting psychedelic “magic mushrooms” that he allegedly bought from a suspected drug dealer, police said.

“Do you recognize any of the items in the pictures? These are items recovered after a search warrant and arrest of an accused drug dealer who targeted Brookline teens. Based on a tip, Brookline detectives began investigating a suspected drug dealer who goes by the name Niko in Brookline village,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “This 22-year-old man allegedly took particular interest in selling drugs to underage teens. Some of these products were purchased at local marijuana dispensaries where Niko allegedly bought products legally, however they are not suitable for kids.”

In addition to the youth who jumped out of the window, Brookline High School students have also become customers of Niko, police said.

“Many of these items have found their way onto the campus of Brookline high school where students have been caught with items alleged to have been purchased from Niko,” police said. “One particular minor suffered severe physical injuries after ingesting magic mushrooms allegedly bought from Niko. These psychedelic mushrooms are suspected to have caused this minor to become so disoriented that he jumped from a sixth story window.”

Police said the youth who jumped out of the window lives in Brookline but does not attend Brookline High School. Police did not specify where or when the incident occurred.

“Niko is suspected of having many teen customers, although there is no way to know exactly how many he has had over the past several years,” police said. “Many kids unwitting victims of his harmful chemicals and toxins. So, if you see some of these items in your teens room, don’t dismiss it as typical harmless pocket junk. Pay attention, and protect your kids from harmful substances.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.