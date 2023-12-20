Brown’s Jonathan E. Collins heads to N.Y. to join Center for Educational Equity

Q: You came to Brown at a fascinating moment for urban education, starting with the state takeover of Providence schools, and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that you’re leaving, what are your impressions of how the takeover has been handled?

Now Collins is off to teach at Columbia University and work as an associate director of the Center for Educational Equity . Before he officially wraps up his work at Brown, I asked Collins to offer his thoughts on Rhode Island’s educational and political landscape and tell us more about this new gig.

For this past six years, Rhode Island has been to home to one of the most thoughtful public policy analysts (particularly when it comes to education) in the country in Brown University professor Jonathan E. Collins.

Advertisement

Collins: The takeover is complicated. It was hard to look at evidence of students struggling and to see the physical conditions of a lot of the Providence schools and not feel like something had to change. Was that “something” a state takeover? Not this version. We should have been more thoughtful about what this looks like. This was an opportunity to figure out exactly what power sharing between the state, district leaders, and everyday parents and students should look like. This was a chance to reimagine and design a school governance system that fosters civil dialogue enroute to solving problems that remove barriers to student learning. I haven’t seen that yet.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Q: I’m curious about your broader takeaways on Rhode Island politics and education. From your experience, what’s one thing we get right in our state, and one area where we have screwed up?

When it comes to politics and education, I think Rhode Island is a perfect microcosm of the country. The state is at a crossroads of what it wants to be. When people think about Rhode Island politics, they think about corruption and mishandling, but on the inside you see a lot of fiery progressive leaders and educators from all different kinds of backgrounds who are fighting for the right things. Cultivating incredible young leaders is what the state has gotten right.

Advertisement

What have they gotten wrong? The public narrative. Schools need to improve, but only discussing them as “bad” and “failing” is so dehumanizing to kids in the classrooms and the parents who send them there. A part of the change that needs to happen is how we talk about Rhode Island. It’s a beautiful place full of talented and resilient people.

Q: You co-taught a class at Brown with former US Representative David Cicilline. What’s he like as a professor? You must have a fun story or two.

Former Congressman Cicillne is great. Honestly, the best story is probably when we first met to talk about the class. I thought he was going to show up with an ego bigger than the size of campus, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. He showed up to my office apologizing for (barely) being late, and it was because he was literally putting in a new refrigerator for his bar, Clementine’s.

I was shocked that he is so hands on, but that’s who he is. I remember we had students giving presentations, and he had to miss class to travel to Washington for a critical vote, but he logs on via Zoom from Amtrak to see the presentations, and he gave awesome feedback. He’s one of the most incredible human beings I’ve ever met.

Advertisement

Q: You’re heading off to Columbia to teach and work as an associate director for the Center for Educational Equity. Tell us more about the work you’ll be doing in New York.

I’ll be appointed in Columbia’s Teacher’s College, which is the oldest school of education in the nation. I’ll have a courtesy appointment in Columbia’s political science department, and I’ll be assuming this associate director role with the CEE. Essentially, I’ll be doing a lot of what I’ve done in Rhode Island.

I’ll be launching a national study on how to make school boards more democratic. I’ll also be looking to extend the work I’ve been doing on participatory budgeting, where we give kids at the lowest performing schools direct say over how to invest supplementary funds into their schools. I want to change the national conversation on school reform. I want us to turn to democratic innovation as the way to make schools better and more equitable.

Q: Last question: What are you going to miss most about Rhode Island?

Honestly, I’m going to miss “Rhode Island life.” Providence as a city is America’s best kept secret. People don’t understand how cool of a place this is until they experience it for themselves. It’s incredibly diverse. There are tons of creative people, and the sense of community is strong. The food is amazing. It’s a great place for families. It’s a place for someone looking to feel like they’re a part of a family, as I’ve felt these past six years.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.