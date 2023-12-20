Chicopee man sentenced to 42 years in federal prison for 2020 murder, officials say

The Acura was engulfed in flames when first responders found it shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2020 parked on a street in Shultas Place in Hartford. When the fire was put out, investigators discovered the bullet-riddled body of Francisco Roman Jr., 28, in the rear of the vehicle, prosecutors said.

A Chicopee, Mass. man was sentenced to 42 years in federal prison on Wednesday for kidnapping another Chicopee man at knifepoint on Christmas Eve 2020, robbing him of cash and marijuana, shooting him, and leaving him in a car in Hartford, the Connecticut US attorney’s office said in a statement.

Brandon Batiste, also known as “B,” was arrested within two months of the crime. He has been in jail since Feb. 11, 2021.

On June 30, Batiste pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnaping, and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, according to a statement issued by Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

On Wednesday in federal court in Hartford, US District Judge Omar A. Williams sentenced Batiste to 42 years of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release, Avery said.

Batiste’s co-conspirator, Calvin Roberson, also known as “Cutty,” was arrested the same day as Batiste and also has pleaded guilty to the same charges. Roberson, of Waterbury, Conn. is awaiting sentencing.

Roberson has also pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people in Springfield between 2006 and 2017.

Batiste and Roberson have admitted to kidnapping Roman at knifepoint and threatening to harm him if he did not comply with their orders, Avery said.

They handcuffed Roman, stole cash, marijuana, and other items from him and forced him into the backseat of his own car, a 2010 Acura ZDX, and drove to Connecticut, according to Avery’s statement.

Batiste shot and killed Roman while en route to Hartford and left the car parked on a street, Avery said.





