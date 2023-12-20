Florida woman struck by pickup on Cape Cod, airlifted to hospital

A 67-year-old Florida woman was struck by a pickup truck in Falmouth Wednesday and airlifted to a trauma center, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Witness reports said that at 4:09 p.m., a Chevy pickup truck made a left hand turn from Post Office Road onto Main Street and the woman was struck in the crosswalk, according to police.

She was taken to the emergency room at Falmouth Hospital and then taken by Med-Flight to a regional trauma center, police said.