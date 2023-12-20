Funeral held for Pittsfield airman killed in Japan

The service, which was livestreamed by the church and the community television station, drew a crowd of family, friends, and servicemembers.

US Air Force Staff Sergeant Jacob M. Galliher, 24, died near Yakushima Island during a training mission on Nov. 29 alongside seven others.

A funeral service for the Pittsfield airman killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Japan last month was held Wednesday at St. Agnes Catholic Community Church in Dalton.

“As we gather to remember Jake, and all of his talents and goodness, we become keenly aware that his life was bigger than himself,” Father Christopher Malatesta said in a homily.

Galliher, who was married with two young boys, is remembered as a great friend, someone who was smart, popular, and excelled in sports, Malatesta said.

Galliher’s remains were returned home to Pittsfield last week and were brought by police procession to a funeral home, past residents who lined the streets waving American flags.

“Jacob was the light of our lives and we want him to be honored and remembered the way those who loved him will remember him — as a smiling, happy, loving man always willing to put family, friends and teammates above all,” Galliher’s family said in a statement.

Malatesta thanked all members of the military for their “selfless service.”

“Unfortunately, many of us take your work for granted,” he said. “This tragedy reminds us of the daily sacrifice in service so many dedicated men and woman who so honorably save our nation do.”









