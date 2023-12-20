Governor Janet Mills says Maine faces tough recovery after storm; power restoration will take days

As of late Wednesday morning, Mills said, Maine still had about 253,182 power outages statewide.

“No actual bridges have collapsed due to the floodwaters, although the approaches to some have been badly damaged,” Mills said during an early afternoon briefing. “As floodwaters recede, Maine DOT will continue to clear roadways of debris and assess damage and conduct repairs.”

Mainers are facing a “multi-day power restoration” effort following Monday’s storm that killed at least two people in the state and caused widespread flooding and power outages, Governor Janet Mills told reporters Wednesday.

“Though this number remains fluid as power restoration continues,” Mills said.

The tally stood at 251,096 as of 2:02 p.m., according to the PowerOutage.us website.

Mills said 68 state road closures remained in effect Wednesday, down from nearly 100 Tuesday. The closures, Mills said, resulted from downed trees, flooding, and significant infrastructure damage.

“More than half of those road closures are in Oxford, Franklin, and Kennebec counties,” Mills said. “Right now Maine DOT continues to close 23 bridges, six of them because of damage to roads leading up to the bridges themselves.”

As floodwaters recede, Mills said, the state will continue clearing roadways, assessing damage, and making fixes.

“However, flood warnings from the National Weather Service remain in effect in several areas including the towns along the Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers, which are both experiencing high water levels, while towns and other areas across Maine are grappling with the aftermath of flooding,” Mills said.

She said officials expect water levels to drop in the “coming hours and days” but stressed that levels remain high and still pose a serious risk in many areas, especially along the Kennebec and Androscoggin rivers.

Mills urged residents who live in hard-hit areas to stay off the roads as much as possible and keep away from flooded areas.

“Yesterday I declared a state of civil emergency for 14 counties across the state of Maine,” Mills said. “Those are the counties hardest hit by the storm, although we’re ready to help every county in need of course.”

The counties covered by the declaration are Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington.

The emergency declaration “positions” Maine, Mills said, to seek federal disaster aid for recovery efforts.

“Rest assured, we will seek any and all federal and financial assistance and support to help Maine people recover from this storm,” Mills said.

The Democratic governor said she understands people may feel frustrated by the storm damage and tempted to get back on the road to resume life as normal.

“But please do not tempt fate,” Mills said. “Going anywhere near downed power lines can be fatal, and driving through flooded roads can be very dangerous.”

She said her state has endured a lot of recent trauma, including the October mass shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people, the COVID-19 pandemic, a turbulent economy, and “now this devastating storm, which has claimed the lives of at least two people, with two others still missing.”

The storm also flooded parts of Hallowell, Maine, with water reaching a foot high on Central and Water Streets.

In addition, the weather forced the shutdown of the Sunday River and Sugarloaf ski areas just as the popular resorts enter their high season with families visiting over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The heavy rains came just months after Maine experienced its wettest summer since 1917, events that could become more common as the climate warms.

On Wednesday, much of New England was assessing damage from the storm, which pummeled the region with powerful winds and torrential rain, flooding rivers, toppling trees, and felling utility lines. One man in Hanover, Mass., and two people in Maine were killed during the storm, while police in Mexico, Maine, searched Tuesday for two people swept away in the flood waters of the Swift River. The Saco River in Bartlett, N.H., rose about 10 feet.

And in Maine, Monday’s storm dumped more than 7 inches of rain in Newry, near the New Hampshire border, while other areas reported rainfall totals of 4 inches or more.

A man in Windham, Maine and another man in Fairfield, Maine were killed by falling trees during the storm, according to media reports.

“In the face of these challenges, I’m reminded that we are never asked to carry more than we are able,” Mills said. “I know that in Maine, that burden feels heavy right now. But it is not more than we can carry.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.