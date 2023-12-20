Judge confirmed to N.H. Supreme Court, cementing Governor Chris Sununu’s impact

“I am humbled and honored to serve the Granite State as the first Circuit Court judge to become a Supreme Court justice,” Countway told the Globe. Countway will be the 110th justice but just the fourth woman to serve on the court.

Countway, 52, a former prosecutor, has spent the past six years as a Circuit Court judge who primarily hears family court matters. Her nomination to the New Hampshire Supreme Court was approved Wednesday with a 4-1 vote by the state’s Executive Council.

CONCORD, N.H. — Melissa Beth Countway was one of Governor Chris Sununu’s first judicial appointees, in 2017, and she will likely be the last person he nominates to the state’s highest court before he leaves office little more than a year from now.

“I am looking forward to bringing my perspective to our state’s highest court,” she said.

The dissenting vote on Wednesday came from Cinde Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat, who expressed concerns about how little the nominee had disclosed about her judicial philosophy and views on certain topics.

Judge Melissa Beth Countway addresses the five-member New Hampshire Executive Council during a hearing Nov. 29, 2023 on her nomination to serve as a justice on the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

During a public hearing late last month, Warmington questioned Countway about her approach to the law, her independence, and her commitment to uphold certain rights, including those related to reproductive health care.

Citing the judicial code of conduct, Countway declined to answer when Warmington asked whether the US Supreme Court was right to overturn the precedent that had for decades established a constitutional right to abortion.

“Judge Countway did not provide any information that would allow us to conclude that she supports abortion rights,” Warmington said after the hearing.

The council’s decision marks a moment that highlights just how long Sununu’s unmistakeable imprint on the court could persist. While he decided not to seek reelection after four two-year terms, his Supreme Court appointees could keep deciding the state’s weightiest legal disputes for decades.

All four of the Supreme Court justices who left the five-person bench during Sununu’s tenure did so because they butted up against the mandatory retirement age, 70, under the state constitution. None of the current justices will reach that age limit until 2026, halfway through the next governor’s first term.

What’s more, a bipartisan proposal that secured passage this year in both the House and Senate would raise the mandatory retirement age to 75. If two-thirds of the voting public opts to approve the constitutional amendment in November, then none of the current justices would reach the age limit until 2031 — which would mean the next governor could serve three full terms without a single justice reaching the age cap.

Countway, as Sununu’s youngest Supreme Court appointee, will remain age-eligible for the bench into 2041 under current rules. If the constitutional amendment is adopted, she would remain age-eligible into 2046.

Sununu told reporters recently that he approached Countway’s nomination based on her experience, not his legacy.

“I’ve interviewed a lot of different people,” he said. “I made the decision to nominate her simply because she’s far and away, I think, the best, most qualified, brings the best experience to the table for what the Supreme Court is looking for and what is needed there.”

Her track record as a former prosecutor with trial experience will contribute, Sununu said, to the varied backgrounds and areas of expertise on the court.

“I think she’s terrific,” he added.

Sununu’s first Supreme Court appointee, Associate Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, 67, had been in private practice and specialized in appellate and business litigation, land use, mediation, and matters involving probate and family law, according to her biography.

His second Supreme Court appointee, Robert J. Lynn, had already been serving as an associate justice when he was named chief justice in 2018. Lynn retired in 2019. He’s now 74 and serving as a Republican state representative from Windham, a role in which he has advocated raising the mandatory judicial retirement age.

Sununu’s third appointee, Associate Justice Patrick E. Donovan, 59, brought experience in civil, commercial, and criminal matters and previously worked in the New Hampshire attorney general’s criminal bureau.

His fourth, Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald, 62, had been New Hampshire’s attorney general and previously worked in private practice as a litigation partner in Manchester.

MacDonald was nominated in 2019, but he wasn’t approved until 2021, after the Executive Council majority flipped from Democrats to Republicans. Democrats had cited MacDonald’s lack of judicial experience, his background in conservative politics, and the lack of clarity about his support for abortion rights, NHPR reported at the time.

MacDonald testified last month in support of Countway’s nomination, saying her work has been “unfailingly thorough and well-reasoned.”

Warmington, who’s in the 2024 race for governor, asked MacDonald whether he believes Countway has the backbone to stand up to him when they disagree. MacDonald said he believes she does and has historically demonstrated that she’s not afraid to assert her viewpoint. That, he said, is one of the reasons he’s excited to have her join the court.

Tina Nadeau, who recently retired from her role as chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Court, similarly said Countway has a record that shows she is “confident without being conceited” and “decisive without being arrogant.”

Warmington questioned whether the court has sufficient political and ideological diversity, noting that Countway is the fifth Republican on the Supreme Court. (The only current justice who Sununu didn’t nominate, James P. Bassett, was appointed in 2012 by Democratic Governor John Lynch and previously ran for Congress as a Republican.)

Countway, who won election to serve as Belknap County attorney as a Republican, said during her nomination hearing last month that she believes courts should make decisions narrowly. Even conservative justices at the US Supreme Court recognize that constitutional interpretation must evolve, to some extent, with society over time, but that must be a slow-moving evolution that takes place across generations, she said.

“I’m not a judicial activist,” she added.





