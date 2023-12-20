Killer indicted on murder charge for slaying convicted murderer in N.H. prison

Lavoie is accused of purposely killing James Dale, 65, by striking him with a metal pipe.

Robert W. Lavoie, 57, was indicted by a grand jury in Coos County on one count of first-degree murder, according to an announcement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Department of Corrections Commissioner Helen E. Hanks.

CONCORD, N.H. — A man has been indicted on a murder charge for allegedly killing a fellow resident of the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin earlier this year, state officials said Wednesday.

Prison personnel reportedly responded to the resident-on-resident assault on Feb. 13 at about 7 a.m., and Dale was taken to an area hospital then on to a trauma center. An autopsy determined he died of blunt impact head and neck injuries.

Lavoie, who is scheduled for an arraignment on Jan. 3, has been serving life in prison for a conviction stemming from an offense on Aug. 24, 1991, in Merrimack County, according to DOC records.

That’s the date on which Lavoie and two others fatally stabbed a fellow State Prison resident, according to archived news reports. They reportedly stabbed the victim 30 times with homemade knives because he had tried to alert guards to a killing that happened at the prison the night before.

It was not immediately clear whether Lavoie has an attorney.

Dale, the victim in the 2023 assault, spent nearly 25 years in prison and was expected to spend at least 20 more, according to DOC records. He had been convicted of rape and murder in the 1997 killing of 6-year-old Elizabeth Knapp in Hopkinton. Dale spent years contesting his conviction.

Elizabeth Knapp’s mother, Ruth Knapp, told WMUR that Dale’s death offered a degree of closure: “That monster got what was coming to him,” she said.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.