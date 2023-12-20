Fitfully, a community finds its way past the grief from so much death

He did a bit of everything at Just-in-Time Recreation, actually. He ran the league nights, did the paperwork. He cleaned up after closing, making sure the balls were back on the racks where they belonged. He knew the alleys probably better than anyone; he’s been bowling there nearly as long as the current owners have been alive.

LEWISTON, Maine — Tom Giberti ducked into an opening between bowling lanes and into the thunder of pin-setting machines, cranking and heaving on this busy night like the engine of a ship. He was in search of a screwdriver. A locker with a stuck key needed fixing, and he was the guy who usually fixed things around there.

Advertisement

He’d tried to retire a couple of times, but both times came back. Now, nearly 70, he had to concede this was probably his destiny and maybe, if you pressed him, what he loved most. The alley, the leagues, the people who filled the place night after night — they were his life. He knew them, and they knew him, his shock of white hair and gently surly way. And they depended on him.

He found a screwdriver in the maintenance room and headed again toward the front.

Tom Giberti passed the row of pin-setter machines, where he had ushered young bowlers to safety in the back of Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on the night of the shooting. Giberti was shot in the legs while guiding the children to safety at the bowling alley on Oct. 25, the night of the worst mass shooting in the state’s history. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

But something was wrong this October night. A banging or hammering sound. Was there something amiss with the pin-setting machinery? He emerged again onto the bright-lit lanes out front. He saw flashes of light. One here, then two in quick succession a few feet away. His mind worked to comprehend. Then he understood. He had hunted all his life. Those were muzzle flashes.

There was confusion everywhere, people running. He could hear the screams. A crowd of kids rushed toward him from the head of the lanes. He saw fear on their faces. The forearm of one teenager hung loosely by a thread of flesh.

Advertisement

Giberti grabbed the boy and ran to the rear of the building, to a back door behind the lanes and all the machinery. He herded the kids that way, hustling them through the opening and once at the door, urged them out. “Go, go,” he was saying.

Bullets were winging at them now, into the doorway as the kids tried to escape. One slapped a gaping hole in the machine at Lane 11. He shoved the last boy through the door, out of the line of fire, and then, as he turned to get himself out, he felt searing fire in his leg and fell to the ground.

He doesn’t remember feeling the second bullet.

Or the third, or fourth, or fifth.

He lay there, chaos all around. He would talk later of his hunting life, of how he had stopped shooting deer because he could not look into the eyes of such an animal and pull the trigger. Who could do such a thing when children were in his sights?

The next morning, eerie silence hung over the city. Businesses and schools were closed, the roads deserted. Somewhere, police frantically searched for the gunman. Jen Robinson got up early, made herself tea, and left the house.

She pushed everything else from her mind. It was just another Thursday, she told herself.

Robinson steered her car along the familiar route to the stable where she worked part time as a volunteer. She knew no one else would be there. She needed to be alone to try to restore herself and vanquish from her mind the terrible screaming of the night before.

Advertisement

She had been with her 18-year-old son, Colin, who has autism with significant support needs. Usually, it was her husband’s job to take Colin to his Wednesday night bowling league practices, but John had to work late. Bowling was the one thing Colin clearly loved and that brought something like joy to his face. Skipping a night was out of the question.

Jen Robinson kissed her son, Colin, while having dinner at their home in Windham, Maine. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

They were with other youth league bowlers, awaiting their time to bowl when there was a disturbance on the other side of the room. The crowd began to seethe and move. She heard a pop and another. A man toppled a table on its side and shouted at them to get behind it and stay down. Huddled there, for how long? Minutes, hours? Robinson could not see anything. There was only the sound of gunfire and screaming and whether they would be next.

She dialed 911. She called her husband. Then it was over. Police led Robinson and her son, unharmed, out of the bowling alley. They were taken to the Lewiston armory to speak to the FBI and then bused to a nearby school. It was midnight before they were allowed to go. John came to pick them up. She did not speak on the way home, or after they got there. She did not speak of it at all.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, she entered the stable, breathed in the scent of horses and hay, and heard the gentle heave of the animals’ breaths. There was something of her childhood in it. She grew up on a farm, and with horses. On the walls at home are framed photos of her riding and jumping.

She went to the paddock of a favorite horse, a tall pinto named Captain. She placed her palms on his side, felt his warmth and the texture of his coat. She brushed him and cleaned his paddock. Then she just stood, letting his presence envelope her.

Jen Robinson walked with her favorite horse, Captain, while doing volunteer work at Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham, Maine on Dec. 15. She explained that horses are therapeutic, “They say, the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man. … I think it was Winston Churchill.” Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

It would be time soon to go, to leave and again face what had happened, attend funerals, and worry about how the shooting might have affected her son. It was so far impossible to tell. Colin’s face betrayed nothing.

Colin often speaks to his family in whispers and short sentences, and is especially shy around strangers.

Robinson knows that, like many people with autism, he compartmentalizes difficult events, putting them into a box he doesn’t have to look inside. She is not even sure he knows what death means.

She would watch her son carefully in the days and weeks ahead, searching for hints on his face while he played “Hero Wars” on his iPad, or when he watched “Wheel of Fortune” each night precisely at 7, or when he crouched in an unlit stairwell near their first-floor bathroom, close enough to listen to his parents talk, but far enough away to feel hidden.

Advertisement

She wonders how Colin will take it when she and John sit him down and tell him that his bowling coach and friend — one of the few people Colin allowed to embrace him —– is gone forever.

What will he do then?

The time for that must come, she knew. For now, Robinson lingered in the quiet of the stables for a few more minutes with Captain.

Colin Robinson sat in the living room at home. He and his mother managed to hide during the shooting at the bowling alley, but among those killed was Colin’s “Coach Bob.” Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The pro shop at Just-In-time Recreation is not much bigger than a walk-in closet. There’s a glass counter, a cluttered workbench, shelves with rows of dazzling-colored bowling balls.

It was late November. The shop, like the bowling alley, had been closed since the shooting. But Jimmy Clark, the shop’s owner, was back again. He came in from time to time. There were orders to fill, tools to retrieve. And there were questions that never quite left his mind, questions he couldn’t find answers to.

He spied Bill Young’s bowling ball. It’s a 2022 Storm Super Nova with swirls of green, blue, and black. It was a good fit for Bill’s particular bowling skill and style, Clark says, and good for the heavily oiled lanes used on league nights.

Young had bought it second-hand to keep up with his 14-year-old son’s quickly growing skill. The two always bowled together, Clark says, a way to stay close. Young had dropped off the ball nine days before the shooting, asking Clark to do one of the things he is known for — make a precise fit.

Clark had gotten down to work on the painstaking task of filling in the finger holes of the previous owner, sanding and refinishing, then drilling new holes that fit Young’s fingers exactly. But he hadn’t finished.

Bill Young won’t ever use the ball now, or bowl with his son. Both were killed that night.

Owner Jimmy Clark and his wife, Mallory, talked about the local bowling community while visiting Bowler Builders Pro Shops at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston on Nov. 29. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Clark turned the ball on a pivoting base and stared at it gravely. What is the right and good thing to do with it now, he wonders. Maybe Young’s family would want it as a kind of memorial, but Clark can’t decide.

He knows everyone who was shot at the bowling alley. He knows most everyone who bowls there. It’s a community that looks out for its members, Clark says. When a bowling family had a fire at their house in Augusta several years ago, the community raised money to help replace what was lost. At his wedding two years ago, dozens signed a wooden panel cut from an old Just-In-Time lane.

Clark knows many of the bowlers better than most, like a village doctor privy to medical secrets. The bad finger. The bad wrist. The arthritis creeping in. These were details he had accumulated over years, helping him to fit balls just right for anyone, no matter their quirks.

He kept those facts in a sheaf of notes on a countertop in his shop, maps of hundreds of bowler’s hands, with measurements and notations of how a particular bowler’s hand opens and closes, or whether the kid new to bowling is trying out a new technique. Some of those bowlers are now gone forever. His mind drifted once again to the fact that he wasn’t in his shop that night.

He is almost always there on Wednesday nights, but that night he was at another store he runs in Portland instead.

Bowling shoes at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Clark stared through the glass door of his shop at the spot just outside where the gunman entered the building and paused before opening fire, advancing into the crowds. He wondered what might have been different if he was there. Would he have tried to hide somewhere in the tiny shop? Or might he have found a way to stop the shooter before he killed or scarred so many of the people he loved?

He could have thrown something, Clark thinks, a bowling ball, perhaps one of the 16-pound behemoths of ceramic and urethane reserved for expert bowlers. That might have at least distracted him, maybe given Clark time to rush the man and take him down.

But there is no knowing, and no way now to change what happened. Clark stands staring at the spot in silence, his eyes clouding with tears.

The healing isn’t the same for survivors; they have good days, often followed by bad ones.

No single description captures the scale and scope of their pain. Of the flurry of news reports and editorials, and the Wikipedia page that appeared online, nothing quite encapsulated the experience of trying to live life the way it was before. Each fumbled forward in their own way.

Tom Giberti was hailed as a hero, but he didn’t feel like one. Online tributes poured in. News stories appeared around the world. He was honored at a Celtics game in Boston, and people recognized him on the street. But he dodged media interviews and preferred to spend time with his sons, hunting birds and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers.

When surgeons went to work on him at the hospital that night, his legs were riddled with holes. Given that kind of punishment, by rights he probably should be dead. Miraculously, none of the five bullets hit a critical blood vessel or destroyed bones. He underwent surgery and soon was up and walking again, if painfully.

Tom Giberti embraced family friend, Alicia Jacobsen, while attending a family birthday celebration at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus, Maine on Dec. 2. Giberti says he does not feel like a hero, despite ushering several children to safety on the night of the shooting. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

He’s still got bullet fragments in him, reminders of a kind. He is glad for his life and for opportunities to be around people he loves. At a nightclub not far from Lewiston recently, he celebrated his daughter-in-law’s 40th birthday with toasts and sips of his go-to drink, Kahlua and milk. While there, he was interrupted by a group of club-goers who wanted to thank him, hug him, take selfies with him. It’s jarring, this new and slightly uncomfortable kind of fame, but he sees that the attention is heartfelt. As the group departed, he wanted to make sure he got their names.

Jen Robinson now forced herself to accompany her son and husband to the youth league practice nights — because she wanted to be with him, and for the sake of her own recovery. The first was at a bowling alley in Portland. She brought a jigsaw puzzle to distract her mind and kept her eyes on the doors.

She’s been to additional practices. It hasn’t gotten easier, but she sticks with it.

Colin has seemed happy since the shooting, showing no signs of distress. But they keep watching. When Just-In-Time reopens, they will take him. Perhaps they will find out then.

Jimmy Clark’s questions still linger painfully in his mind, but even so he went bowling one Sunday with his wife, pro bowler Mallory Clark, and a group of friends at a tournament in Portland. In the eighth frame, everyone bowled a strike except for Jimmy, who left a spare. They all shouted “Beer frame!” and Jimmy went to buy the group a bucket of Bud Lights, according to a longstanding bowling tradition that Jimmy and his peers consider tantamount to law.

It was only 9:45 in the morning, but they were laughing and having fun, and the rules are the rules. And, at least in this particular moment, that felt like just the right thing.

Days went by, each a little shorter and colder. The tributes and funerals ended, the last of the news media that had besieged Lewiston moved on. After the first wave of shock and grief, it seemed to some they were now at the beginning of a new journey, perhaps longer and more difficult, reckoning with loss and fear, whose full extent couldn’t yet be seen.

One chilly night, at a bowling alley an hour north of Just-In-Time, crowds came to bowl and be together. The point was to raise money for Just-In-Time, which planned to reopen but didn’t have enough money to pay employees while shuttered. The event turned out to be a kind of reunion.

Many hadn’t seen each other since that night. They hugged and said they were glad to see each other. Music played. Parades of pizza and bottled beer snaked among the crowds. Children laughed and played. But there was an undercurrent, too; here and there a stricken face, a gaze darting to the door.

Clayton Koenig, 7 (left) and Toni Asselin, 10, enjoyed themselves during the Lewiston Strong Bowling Benefit at Meadow Lanes in Wilton, Maine on Dec. 2. Both children are in the youth league at Just-In-Time Recreation, and Toni was there on Oct. 25 the night of shooting. The proceeds from the benefit go to Just-In-Time Recreation. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In a far lane, a 10-year-old Toni Asselin bowled frame after frame. She’d been at it all night, lining up just so, then swinging the ball high behind her and striding into her release. She paused every once in a while to find her mother or give a young friend pointers. But then she would tee up again.

People talked about her, of what a remarkable child she was. She had watched someone get shot and fall almost at her feet that night. She had run in terror and hid in bushes outside. Hours later, she was finally able to call her family and declare: “I’m not dead.”.

She and the other children at Just-In-Time that night had suffered horrible aftershocks, nightmares and anxiety that came in many forms. Many didn’t want to bowl any more. One boy cried at just the thought of putting on bowling shoes. Asselin returned to her bowling league almost immediately and inspired other children to do the same.

Her mother says it was simply because she loves the game and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of it. She has become an inspiration to many. The only way forward is to keep going, she seems to say. Even in pain, swing your ball high behind you.

Then roll again.

John Robinson watched his son Colin (center) bowl while practicing at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine on Nov. 30. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.