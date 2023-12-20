In new effort, state to invest $850,000 in developing preschool literacy skills

“Literacy is foundational to a student’s ability to succeed in school and beyond,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement. “Our administration is committed to improving early literacy — and we’re starting by expanding this effort into our preschool classrooms.”

The money, to be split between four organizations, will better prepare youngsters to enter elementary school and ultimately improve their academic achievement, according to a news release from the Department of Early Education and Care.

The announcement follows recent comments from state Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler that the Healey-Driscoll administration intended to make early literacy a key education priority. A report released earlier this month by the Department of Elementary and Secondary education found more than half of the state’s young elementary students showed early signs of reading difficulties, the Globe previously reported.

Advertisement

Research shows early intervention is critical, as achievement gaps in reading solidify by the end of the first grade.

The state’s focus on early literacy is sorely needed. Less than half of Massachusetts third graders demonstrated proficiency on the 2023 English Language Arts MCAS exam, with scores for marginalized students even more concerning. Though the state passed a law in 2012 to target third grade reading proficiency, little came of the legislation, an Oct. Globe investigation found.

Officials announced the new investment during a Wednesday morning visit to preschool classrooms at the Mystic Valley YMCA in Malden. The state, through its Commonwealth Preschool Partnership Initiative, is supporting communities like Malden in offering high-quality preschool in public and community-based settings.

A portion of the new funding was awarded to the Pyramid Model Consortium and the Teaching Lab; each organization will study the state’s preschools to better understand where it should target high-quality literacy materials and teacher training. Other funding went to the Institute for Child Success, which will create language and literacy assessments for preschoolers, and to WestEd, which will develop a “toolkit” for providers to better support students as they transition from preschool to kindergarten.

Advertisement

The state’s investment expands the ongoing work of the education department’s Mass Literacy initiative. Through the initiative, which has focused on kindergarten through grade three, the state has sought to improve teacher knowledge and students’ access to high-quality literacy curriculums. Among those is the department’s own early literacy curriculum, called Appleseeds.

“I am proud that our agencies are working together to further expand efforts to our preschoolers, setting up our youngest students for lifelong learning and success,” Tutwiler said. “We have to get this right.”

Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw said the state aims to close learning gaps before children enter kindergarten. The new investment will support programming that is developmentally, culturally, and linguistically appropriate, the state said.

“Early education is the start of the educational journey for our youngest learners,” Kershaw said.

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.