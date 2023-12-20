Megabucks ticket sold in Bridgewater wins $1.74m

The winning numbers are 9-10-16-28-29-34 and has a $1.22 million cash option, the lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Roche Bros. supermarket at Campus Plaza on Route 18, the state lottery said in a statement.

A $1.74 million winning Megabucks ticket in Monday’s drawing was sold in Bridgewater, lottery officials said.

The winner has until Dec. 18, 2024, to claim their prize.

Monday drawings were a new addition to the previously twice weekly drawing as part of the redesigned game that began in November, the statement said.

“This is the first Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned November 12 to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers,” the lottery said.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot is now 1 in 7,059,052 instead of 1 in 13,983,826 because the numbers in the game were lowered from 49 to 44.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $572 million with a cash option of about $286.7 million, the statement said.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 until 9:50 p.m. and is played in 45 states.

