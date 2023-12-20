Michael Flynn and the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Shame

The Hall of Fame’s board of directors seems to be doing everything it can to toss its generally sterling reputation into the Johnston landfill by selecting disgraced retired lieutenant general and former national security advisor Michael Flynn as part of its 2024 Hall of Fame class.

With a who’s who list of members that includes no fewer than 20 former governors and US Senators, multiple titans of industry, and a wide array of philanthropic and thought leaders, the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame is supposed to embody the best of what our state has to offer.

You read that right.

The conspiracy-mongering Christian nationalist who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and became one of the country’s most prominent 2020 election deniers around the same time former president Donald Trump pardoned him has been offered a spot in the Hall of Fame alongside everyone from Roger Williams to John Chafee.

Flynn, the Middletown, R.I., native who rose to become a three-star general but has since suggested a military coup similar to the one staged in Myanmar was needed in the US, would forever be recognized in the same Hall of Fame as Revolutionary War hero Nathanael Greene.

To make matters worse, the newest class of Hall of Famers also includes former US representative James Langevin, the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, a man who has spent his entire life giving back to Rhode Island.

Langevin couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday, but his friends have made it clear there is no chance he would accept the invitation if Flynn is part of his Hall of Fame class.

Not that Hall of Fame President Lawrence C. Reid seems to care.

When we spoke on Tuesday afternoon, Reid stood by the board’s decision, arguing that it wasn’t exactly a narrow vote to select Flynn for the honor. When I asked how he voted personally, he told me it was “none of your business.”

“It’s controversial, but lots of things are controversial,” Reid said flippantly, as if he was defending the right to drink Del’s with a straw.

Thankfully, at least some members of the board have a conscience.

Reid confirmed that six of them resigned as a result of the Flynn nomination, including John Tarantino, perhaps the most respected attorney in Rhode Island, and former state senator and representative Bea Lanzi.

In their resignation letter, Tarantino and Lanzi wrote that it was “disappointing and astounding” that Flynn was supported by the majority of the board.

“There is an overall right and wrong in the universe, and what has happened here, in our view and according to our moral compasses, and consciences, compels us to resign,” Tarantino and Lanzi wrote.

They also made it clear that the Hall of Fame does not have permission to use their donations to “deal with any legal fees, crisis management, public relations fallout, or other negative reactions the organization may face because of Lt. Gen. Flynn’s nomination and induction.”

As Associated Press reporter Michelle R. Smith has extensively chronicled in recent years, Flynn has been building a multimillion-dollar movement that depicts him as a martyr and embraces conspiracy theories at every step. Last year, the historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat told Smith that Flynn is “one of the most dangerous individuals in America today.”

There is at least one important institution in our state that recognized it wanted nothing to do with Flynn: his alma mater, the University of Rhode Island. The university awarded Flynn a honorary doctorate in 2014, but revoked it last year, along with a honorary degree for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

At the time, URI President Marc Parlange said Flynn and Giuliani “no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree.”

I’ll say.

By contrast, the Heritage Hall of Fame made its decision last week knowing full well it was selecting someone who has advocated for overthrowing our democracy.

Who’s next – notorious serial killer Craig Price?

Reid, the president of the Hall of Fame, said there is no chance he will rescind the nomination, but he acknowledged that Flynn could still turn it down. The annual dinner is typically in the spring.

“The ball is in General Flynn’s court,” Reid said.

If you were wondering what it takes to be nominated to the Heritage Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1965, the organization’s website says, “to be eligible for nomination, an individual must have brought credit to Rhode Island, brought Rhode Island into prominence, or contributed to the history and heritage of the State of Rhode Island.”

The only thing Flynn has brought to Rhode Island is shame.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.