Most power restored throughout Massachusetts after fierce rain storm

As of late Wednesday, just over 2,200 customers were without power statewide, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map .

The lights are back on in most homes and businesses in Massachusetts following Monday’s devastating rain storm that toppled trees and power lines, according to utility companies.

Since the peak of the storm, National Grid has restored power to more than 270,000 of the approximate 280,000 Massachusetts customers that lost power, according to Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for the company.

Eversource has brought power back to more than 233,000 customers in the state since the start of the storm, “substantially completing” restoration for all affected communities ahead of schedule as of Wednesday night, said William Hinkle, a company spokesperson.

That means that 99 percent of Eversource Massachusetts customers have power restored, Hinkle said.

Both companies had crews working throughout Wednesday night to make remaining repairs.

Nation Grid crews continued to work to restore power to the remaining 2,700 customers, Kievra said Wednesday night.

“We’re making good progress and as the work extends into individual neighborhoods, the repair effort often involves time and labor-intensive work, such as setting a new utility pole,” Kievra said.

The company has replaced more than 400 poles that were damaged by the storm, he said.

After restoring remaining outages in Massachusetts, Eversource crews “will begin a demobilization plan that will enable extra crews to support ongoing storm restoration efforts in Maine,” the company said in a press release.









