Pedestrian killed by bus at Northern Essex Community College campus in Haverhill

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to statements issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office and State Police.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus on the campus of Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement authorities.

Around 8:40 a.m., a Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority commuter bus collided with a man near a bus stop on the campus, located at 100 Elliott St., according to the statements.

A spokeswoman for Northern Essex also confirmed the fatality.

“We at Northern Essex Community College send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family,” Melissa Bouse, a spokesperson for the college, said in an email. “We will continue to work closely with state and local police in their investigation into this tragedy.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a statement on social media.

“Our hearts break for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today,” Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the department’s secretary, said in the statement. “There is an MA State Police investigation into how this happened, and it’s my promise to the community that the investigation will be thorough and the results transparent. Again, we are heartbroken that a life has been lost.”

An investigation by Haverhill police and State Police is ongoing, officials said.

Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, a public agency, could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

















