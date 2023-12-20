R.I. declares disaster emergency following Monday’s high winds and rain

The declaration will help support Rhode Island’s recovery operations and potentially unlock federal funding if Rhode Island meets certain financial thresholds required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, McKee said. The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has begun a damage assessment process with cities and towns.

“Cities and towns across Rhode Island continue to feel the impact of the storm our state experienced earlier this week,” McKee said. “On the day of the storm, I spoke with local leaders and saw firsthand the significant damage caused to communities, homes and businesses. Our team is committed to using any available resource to assist Rhode Island’s recovery efforts.”

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Wednesday declared a disaster emergency because of the downpours and high winds that lashed the state on Monday, leading to flooding and power outages.

On Monday, officials reported about 30,000 power outages in Rhode Island, with some of the highest numbers in East Providence and Cumberland. Amtrak service through Rhode Island was temporarily halted late Monday morning due to a downed wire in Cumberland. And the Block Island ferry was not running because of the conditions.

Rhode Energy reported more than 64,400 customers ended up being impacted by the storm in Rhode Island, and the utility’s outage map showed 159 customers remained without power as of 2:58 p.m. Wednesday.

The Pawtuxet River at Cranston reached the “major flooding” stage Tuesday morning, and was the only river in Rhode Island to reach that level of flooding, according the National Weather Service.

The disaster declaration stated that Rhode Island withstood “high winds and severe rainfall, causing uprooted vegetation, power outages, road closures, bridge travel restrictions, heavy storm surge with inundation damage, historically high river crests, extensive flooding, potential hazardous materials release, and evacuations from homes and businesses in many areas throughout the state.”

The declaration authorizes the adjutant general to activate the Rhode Island National Guard, if necessary, to help in response to the disaster.

Monday’s storm followed last week’s closure of the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge, which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence. McKee did not declare an emergency because of the bridge, but he did seek assistance from the US Small Business Administration, which is offering loans to businesses hurt by the closure.

Economic injury disaster loans are available for up to $2 million, with interest rates of 4 percent for for-profit companies, and 3.25 percent for nonprofits. Grants are not available. Officials said they were seeking another declaration from the Small Business Administration that would extend loans to parts of the state inundated by flooding on Monday.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.