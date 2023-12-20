R.I. Judiciary wants to close Providence courthouse, build new in Cranston

Ruggerio said the initial request was “not acceptable” at $400 million, but said the Judiciary has agreed to revise the proposal to a less expensive option. A court spokesperson said the current estimate is now $350 million.

The Judiciary’s proposal was not included in its official budget request submitted to Governor Dan McKee in October, but both Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi confirmed to the Boston Globe that the Judiciary has privately requested funding for the new courthouse.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Judiciary is considering closing the J. Joseph Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence — the busiest courthouse in the state — and replacing it with a brand new courthouse in Cranston.

Ruggerio said he supports replacing the Garrahy courthouse, a 40-year-old building that houses the Sixth District Court, Providence Family Court and Workers’ Compensation Court.

Courtroom 4C, where criminal arraignments are held, is often cited as the busiest courtroom in the state.

“That building has been an absolute disaster since the day it was built,” Ruggerio said. “It’s overcrowded,” and the HVAC system has issues, he said.

Court officials were initially tight-lipped when contacted by the Globe last week, confirming the judicial branch was considering moving the Garrahy operations to Cranston, but declining to release further details or make anyone available for an interview. But in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, State Court Administrator Julie P. Hamil said the court system has “outgrown” the Garrahy courthouse, and needs a more modern building to accommodate the building’s current programs and staffing levels, which have changed since the court was built in 1981.

“While the Judiciary has maintained the Garrahy Judicial Complex, there are aspects of the building’s design that are not viable for a modern courthouse,” Hamil said in an emailed statement. “Prior to the pandemic, roughly 3,500 people came through the Garrahy Judicial Complex each day. Currently, there are approximately 2,000 users per day and the Judiciary expects that number to continue to rise and to return to pre-pandemic levels over time.”

She said Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell “envisions a new courthouse to meet the legal needs of our population in a more accessible and secure manner and to provide a functional workspace for our dedicated staff.”

One of the problems, Hamil said, is a lack of private meeting spaces, causing “sensitive and emotionally charged conversations” about evictions, private attorney-client matters and family court issues to take place in public hallways.

“Due to the setup of the courthouse, parties to contentious matters are forced to share limited common space,” Hamil said. “The Court also hosts visitation for families at the Garrahy Judicial Complex. Because the Court lacks dedicated space for these visits, families are required to visit in public hallways, without access to comforts that would make these visits more enjoyable and productive.”

Prisoners are also transported by sheriffs through public hallways and workspaces, Hamil said, because the building lacks secure courtrooms connected to the cell block.

The Judiciary is currently considering the Pastore Complex in Cranston as a location for a new courthouse. It was not immediately clear what other locations were considered, including any locations in Providence.

“The appeal of this location is that it is state-owned, is on a public transportation route, and can accommodate free parking for all court users,” Hamil said.

The Judiciary also hired a new lobbying firm, Capitol City Group, on Nov. 27 to help lobby state officials to fund the project. The firm is being paid $7,000 a month, according to records with the R.I. Secretary of State’s office.

Shekarchi said he would keep an open mind about the proposal, but wants to know more about the cost, location, and what will happen to the old courthouse. He confirmed he was also initially asked for $400 million.

“I thought it was too high as well, and I asked why it was not in their budget request,” Shekarchi said. “There’s a lot of unknowns about this proposal at this time.” He noted that he’s been inundated with requests for funding ahead of the new legislative session in January, including a request from Secretary of State Gregg Amore for $100 million to build a new state archives center.

“Everyone’s asking for a lot of money and I really don’t know how we’re going to get all the money that they’re asking for,” Shekarchi said. “I’m going to give everyone an opportunity who wants funding to come before the Finance Committee and make their case.”

Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for Governor Dan McKee, said his office had not yet received a request for a new courthouse project.

Hamil said the current estimate for the project is $350 million, but the courts would look to modify the plans to bring the price down.

“Building a courthouse is an expensive endeavor, primarily driven by the security features required (cellblock, security infrastructure, etc.),” Hamil said. “Year-over-year inflation and additional economic factors have driven constructions costs upwards since proposal discussion began.”

The six-story courthouse on Dorrance Street in Providence was constructed in 1981, and is named for former Governor J. Joseph Garrahy. There have been various renovation projects ongoing in recent years, including improving courtrooms “in desperate need of refurbishment given the high volume that they see every day,” according to the Judiciary’s most recent annual report from 2021.

“Many of the courtrooms had wall coverings that needed to be removed. Carpets were in need of replacement and woodwork was refinished and repaired in all courtrooms. The improvements realized over the past year have been part of a multiphase project plan,” the report said.

The building also had a much-publicized bedbug problem in 2018.

Rhode Island currently has four District Court locations in Providence, Warwick, Newport and South Kingstown, which handle misdemeanor criminal cases in their respective counties, and the initial arraignments for felony cases before they move up to Superior Court. District Courts also handle certain civil matters such as evictions.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley was recently made aware of the Judiciary’s proposal to move operations out of the Garrahy courthouse, according to his press secretary, and is “looking forward to learning more about this potential plan and reviewing the full proposal when it becomes available.”

Providence is also home to the Licht Judicial Complex on Benefit Street, which houses the Providence Superior Court and R.I. Supreme Court.

It’s unclear what would happen to the Garrahy courthouse if the Judiciary moves its operations to Cranston. The building was constructed specifically to be a courthouse, and an adjacent parking garage was recently built to handle the parking crunch at the courthouse and an increase in traffic to the Innovation & Design District on the former I-195 land, which abuts the court.

Hamil said the building’s “prime location in the developing jewelry district would make it an attractive parcel for sale or development, thereby offsetting the cost of the building.”

“That’s a valuable piece of land, I would hope they would get some good money for it and sell it,” Ruggerio said. “That building has outlived its useful life and I think it’s time for something new.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.