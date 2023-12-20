Numbers of new learner’s permits and driver’s licenses soar since law allowing licenses for undocumented immigrants

Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the state’s transporation secretary, said the law, called the Work and Family Mobility Act, has allowed thousands of Massachusetts residents to obtain licenses, “helping provide access to friends, families, and their communities.”

Since the law took effect July 1, the Registry of Motor Vehicles issued 91,961 new learner’s permits, an increase of 244 percent over last year, and 54,952 new, first-time driver’s licenses, an increase of 120 percent, state transportation officials said in a statement .

The number of new learner’s permits and driver’s licenses issued in Massachusetts has surged in the six months since a new state law allowed undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, officials said this week.

“We are especially proud of the language and interpreter assistance provided to applicants, underscoring our commitment to helping all eligible applicants,” Tibbits-Nutt said. “We’d also like to thank our nonprofit and community partners for assisting the Registry with public education about the new law, which helped to enhanced customer service options.”

To handle the increased demand, the RMV hired more than 250 front-line staff and road test examiners, extended weekday hours and offered Saturday appointments, and opened additional road test locations in Holyoke, Revere, Cambridge, Franklin, Worcester, and Brockton, officials said.

The RMV also hired temporary third-party providers to handle increased volumes of newly eligible applicants and contracted with a driving school company to offer tests at their locations in West Boylston, Avon, and Framingham, officials said.

“The RMV and its employees have worked hard to meet the challenge of increased demand for appointments and credentials under the Work and Family Mobility Act,” Registrar Colleen Ogilvie said. “We are grateful for the support from advocates and community leaders throughout this process, and we are continuing to improve each step of our process.”





