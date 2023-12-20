Man indicted for July fatal shooting of 19-year-old boy near Roxbury playground

Anthony Ramos, 28, of Dorchester, remains in custody after his arrest last week on three firearm charges related to the shooting death of Tywon Meek , Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A man arrested last week on firearms charges related to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in July near a Roxbury playground has now been indicted on a murder charge in the case, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said Wednesday evening.

According to court records, Ramos was arraigned Friday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Advertisement

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held, pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Wednesday. After that hearing, was again ordered held, the records show.

Ramos now is set to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm at a later date, the statement said.

“To call the violent death of a 19-year-old a tragedy is somehow insufficient to the horror and loss that the reality entails,” Hayden said in the statement. “There is no closure or finality to the grief and anguish being felt by Tywon’s family and friends. There are only memories of his far-too-short life and the pursuit of justice for his far-too-early death.”

In July, Hayden joined Mayor Michelle Wu and others near the scene of the shooting to condemn gun violence and encourage the community to help identify the person responsible for Meek’s death, the statement said.

The fatal shooting happened on July 6 at 5 Leyland St. in Dorchester shortly before midnight.

Advertisement

Officers responded to the scene and found Meek suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Hayden’s office said.

Hayden thanked the work of the community and investigators from Boston police and his office, the statement said. He pledged resources from the office’s victim witness advocate team to help Meek’s family through the upcoming court process.

“Our work begins at the scene and extends through every part of the court process,” he said in the statement. “We can’t erase any of the family’s pain but we can comfort and accompany them as the case works its way through the system.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.