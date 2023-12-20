Some 22,000 Massachusetts electricity customers still without power

Some 22,000 electricity customers in Massachusetts are still without power Wednesday as utilities continue their efforts to restore service disrupted by Monday’s powerful wind and rain storm.
On Wednesday, Eversource said it was working to restart service to 7,000 customers, while National Grid had roughly double that number, as of 7 a.m., according to the companies’ outage maps.
National Grid expects power will be fully restored by Thursday in Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex counties, a faster timetable than had been projected.
Flood warnings from the National Weather Service are in effect for the Connecticut River in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties’ as well as the Sudbury River in Framingham; the Shawsheen River in Andover; the Merrimack River in Lowell and Lawrence; the Assabet River in Maynard; and the Charles River.
The Pawtuxet River in Cranston, R.I., has crested but was still at moderate flood stage around 6 a.m., according to the weather service.
In Cohasset, schools reopened Wednesday after power was restored to the school buildings on Tuesday night. Public schools in Duxbury remained closed Wednesday.
In Maine, 279,000 customer remained without power on Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
