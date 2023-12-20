Some 22,000 Massachusetts electricity customers still without power

Some 22,000 electricity customers in Massachusetts are still without power Wednesday as utilities continue their efforts to restore service disrupted by Monday’s powerful wind and rain storm.

On Wednesday, Eversource said it was working to restart service to 7,000 customers, while National Grid had roughly double that number, as of 7 a.m., according to the companies’ outage maps.

National Grid expects power will be fully restored by Thursday in Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex counties, a faster timetable than had been projected.