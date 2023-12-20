State Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke retiring Thursday; had presided over high profile cases

The SJC said Locke, whom Gov. Jane Swift appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2001, will be succeeded as Trial Court chief justice by Judge Heidi Brieger, effective Friday.

In a statement, the state Supreme Judicial Court said Locke had reached the mandatory retirement age for judges. All judges must retire at 70, according to state law.

State Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey A. Locke is retiring Thursday, capping a legal career in which he presided over many high-profile cases including the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez and challenges to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials said.

“I am grateful to the justices of the Supreme Judicial Court for the confidence they placed in me, to Trial Court Administrator Tom Ambrosino, and to former Trial Court Administrator John Bello, along with the many judges, clerks and court staff with whom I have worked so closely over the past two decades,” Locke said in the statement. “This has truly been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Locke was appointed Trial Court chief justice in January 2022.

In that post he serves as “policy and judicial head” of the Trial Court, which includes the Boston Municipal, District, Housing, Juvenile, Land, Probate and Family, and Superior courts; the Office of the Commissioner of Probation; and the Office of Jury Commissioner, the SJC said.

The chief justice has authority over all judicial policy matters and appoints departmental chief justices and oversees case flow management and programs to broaden access to justice for all state residents, the SJC said.

The Trial Court includes 393 judges, 6,500 staffers, and 94 courthouses, according to the SJC.

Locke chaired the Massachusetts Sentencing Commission from 2018 to 2022 and was previously regional administrative justice for criminal cases in Suffolk County from 2012 to 2015, and for all cases in Plymouth County from 2007 to 2011, the statement said.

He also served as commissioner of the Department of Social Services, now known as the Department of Children and Families, from April 1999 to October 2001, and as Norfolk County district attorney from 1997 to 1999, following eight years as a federal prosecutor, the SJC said.

“Chief Justice Locke retires after a remarkable career in public service, including 22 years as a judge,” said SJC Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd in the statement. “Since his appointment as Trial Court Chief Justice, he has played a critical role in helping the Trial Court get back to normal and reducing the trial backlog following the COVID-19 pandemic. We are enormously grateful for his leadership during the last two years.”

Among the notable cases Locke presided over as a judge was the 2015 trial in Suffolk Superior Court of Aaron Hernandez, who was acquitted of killing two men in a drive-by shooting in 2012 in Boston’s South End. Hernandez died by suicide days later in state prison, where he was serving a life sentence for a different murder.

Locke also in January 2022 rejected a request from three public safety unions to block enforcement of Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID vaccine mandate.

“I think that the public health emergency now is of such a nature that it outweighs competing claims of harm by the plaintiffs.” Locke had said from the bench.

He also accepted a guilty plea in 2018 from Robert Iacoviello Jr., who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2007 fatal shooting of off-duty Revere police Officer Daniel Talbot. Iacoviello pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Locke in Suffolk Superior Court after an appellate court tossed Iacoviello’s prior murder conviction, ruling that jurors should have been instructed on self-defense.

When Iacoviello’s lawyer told the court that he hoped all parties could move forward after the manslaughter plea, Locke replied, “Everyone but Dan Talbot.”

During a closely watched bench trial in 2017, Locke acquitted three former prison guards at Bridgewater State Hospital who had been charged with involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in the 2009 death of Joshua K. Messier, a patient with schizophrenia they forcibly strapped to a bed in a brutal scene captured on prison video.

“Retrospectively, the conduct of these three defendants left much to be desired, but does not constitute wanton and reckless conduct,” Locke said at the time.

He added that the video footage was “of insufficient quality and clarity to permit a full understanding of Joshua’s movements and position at critical times,” and he said that the state Department of Correction had revamped its training and “put mental health professionals rather than correctional officers in charge of operations at Bridgewater.”

When Locke was appointed chief justice of the Trial Court last year, Budd had praised his “experience, skills and dedication to the mission of the Trial Court.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.