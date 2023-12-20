‘Turtleboy’ blogger indicted on witness intimidation charges by grand jury in connection with Karen Read case

Kearney, 41, was indicted on nine counts of allegedly intimidating witnesses in the Read case, as well as five counts of allegedly picketing a court, judge, or juror, according to legal filings. An arraignment date in Norfolk Superior Court hasn’t been set.

Aidan Kearney, the controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy,” was indicted Wednesday on 14 criminal charges, some involving witness intimidation, linked to the pending murder case against Karen Read , who is separately accused of backing her vehicle into her Boston police officer boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in January 2022.

“They’re trying to throw the book at him, and we all know why they’re trying to throw the book at him,” Bradl said by phone. “It’s because he’s actually making progress in his investigation [into the Read case]. ... Mr. Kearney and I maintain strongly that his actions are completely protected by the First Amendment.”

Kearney also reacted to the indictment Wednesday.

“I have been indicted on 3 new charges in Superior Court,” Kearney wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter. “I knew this day was coming, and I’m not the least bit deterred. I am not the one under investigation by the FBI, but I’m being prosecuted by people who are.”

Kearney previously pleaded not guilty in Stoughton District Court to multiple witness intimidation counts and a conspiracy charge. He’s currently free on personal recognizance. Wednesday’s indictment moves his case to Superior Court.

Attorney Kenneth Mello, the special prosecutor handling the Kearney case for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Last month, Superior Court Judge Peter B. Krupp issued a ruling compelling Kearney, who has aggressively covered the Read case and championed her claims of innocence, to stay away from witnesses he allegedly intimidated. But Krupp also allowed him to attend Read’s court proceedings so he can keep covering her high-profile murder case.

Read, 43, has been indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on charges of murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death in connection with the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors allege that she and O’Keefe spent a night out drinking with a group and then traveled to the Canton home of another Boston police officer for an after party, but only O’Keefe exited the vehicle when they arrived, and Read backed into him with her SUV as she drove off, killing him.

Read spotted O’Keefe’s body outside the Canton residence the following morning around 6 a.m. when she returned with two other women and allegedly said within earshot of a first responder on scene, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Read’s attorneys have asserted that O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the Boston officer, whose dog also attacked O’Keefe before his body was moved outside, essentially framing Read for the killing.

The defense has cited a Google search on the phone of one guest in the Canton home time stamped at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold,” hours before Read discovered O’Keefe’s body outside. Prosecutors have said the time stamp isn’t accurate and that the witness entered that search in her phone at Read’s request after she spotted O’Keefe’s body.

Dedham -05/03/2023 Karen Read at a May court hearing. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But the defense argument has been heartily embraced by Kearney, who boasts a massive online following that has taken up the cause.

During Kearney’s district court arraignment in October, Mello told the court that Kearney had posted at least 164 articles on his website about what he called the “Canton Coverup” and multiple videos to YouTube in which he accused witnesses of participating in a crime.

He also “doxxed” some of those witnesses, publicizing their home addresses and their work and private phone numbers and encouraging his audience to harass them, Mello said.

“This is not my last trip to Canton. I’ll be back,” Kearney allegedly said in one profanity-laden video, adding later, “These people think I’m [expletive] around. They haven’t seen the last of me. Get used to it.”

In another video, Kearney allegedly addressed one of the witnesses directly, saying the witness could not avoid Kearney’s followers, Mello said.

“I got really bad news for you,” Kearney said, according to Mello. “They are literally everywhere. You guys should just stop going out in public. It’s only going to get worse from here. I know where you all were today. You were in Agawam, weren’t you? You guys were at some sort of Little League thing in Agawam.”

After his cellphone number was included in one of Kearney’s videos, a state trooper who investigated the Read case “received approximately a dozen text messages, phone calls, and voicemails” accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy and calling for his firing over the next 12 hours, Mello said. The trooper had to change his number.

In another video, Kearney allegedly called the trooper’s wife, whose number appeared onscreen, and left her a voicemail.

Kearney also allegedly persuaded a civilian police dispatcher to illegally provide him with information from the Registry of Motor Vehicles about the trooper, his wife, and another witness in the case after seeing the witness’s vehicle outside the trooper’s home, according to Mello. Mello said the witness was visiting the trooper and his wife to commiserate about the harassment they were enduring from Read’s supporters.

“Please keep me private,” the dispatcher said in a private message to Kearney, according to Mello. “I don’t anticipate [expletive] up in life. I never want the wrath of you.”

The dispatcher, who works in Avon, was placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

“Journalists sometimes have to resort to hard-nosed tactics to put someone off balance and get to the truth,” Bradl said Wednesday. “When that became a felony, I have no idea.”

