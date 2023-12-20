How much ferry service between Providence and Bristol will cost

PROVIDENCE — The state’s Department of Transportation shared cost and additional details on Wednesday for the ferry service set to launch this week between Bristol and Providence, to help ease traffic in the wake of last week’s closure of the westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge between East Providence and Providence.

RIDOT has contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry for 98 days to provide ferry service every half hour, seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 30-minute trip can transport as many as 500 passengers each way. The service will be free to the public, and is set to start on Thursday and continue through March 29, 2024. For a schedule, check bristolprovidenceferry.com.

The maximum cost to operate the ferries under the 98-day contract is $25,000 per day for SeaStreak; $13,200 per day for the Block Island Ferry; and $12,500 per day for the Rhode Island Fast Ferry, RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said in an email on Wednesday. That’s nearly $5 million total for the full contract period.

The SeaStreak ferry has about twice the passenger capacity of the other two ferries and needs a larger crew, so it’s more costly to operate, St. Martin said.

RIDOT also noted that the cost per day does not include fuel, which would add a maximum of $1.2 million for the full 98-day contract. That breaks down to about $12,244 per day for fuel. The cost to rent a barge, which is used as a floating dock at the terminal in Providence where the ferries tie up to, and mobilization/demobilization costs, break down to an additional $3,653 per day, with a maximum of about $358,000 over the full contract period, RIDOT said.

The total cost, including fuel and barge rental, to operate the ferry service between Bristol and Providence each day is around $66,597, So for the first two weeks, the ferry service will cost about $932,358 total.

RIDOT on Wednesday did not make available its contracts with SeaSteak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry.

But RIDOT said the contracts allow the state to cancel or scale back the ferry service with two weeks notice, and that it will monitor ridership on a daily basis to “evaluate demand while containing costs,” St. Martin said. “With the bypass now open earlier than expected and traffic continuing to [improve] — it’s likely that the ferry will NOT operate the full time span as suggested in the contract.”

RIDOT said it intends to step down ferry service based on demand, which would “significantly lower the total final cost.”

“RIDOT has a two-week cancellation option with each ferry provider to give the state the most amount of flexibility to adjust service to meet ridership demands,” St. Martin said.

In Bristol, passengers can board the ferry at the State Street Dock on Thames Street, and there is free parking at Colt State Park, with RIPTA shuttles to the dock. In Providence, passengers can board the ferry near India Point Park at 25 Portugal Parkway, where there are about 120 free parking spaces. Shuttles can transport passengers to and from Providence Station, served by Amtrak and the MBTA commuter rail.

Residents in Bristol on Tuesday seemed split on whether the new ferry service will be helpful.

Joscelyn Varieur, a longtime Bristol resident, said while she appreciated the state providing the service, she also questioned it.

“I think it’ll get phased out shortly,” she said. “When the incident happened, we heard it would take three weeks to fix, so I can understand why the alternative route to Providence was valid. But because they managed to get the highway squared away, I’m not sure we can afford this.”

The state opened temporary bypass lanes on the Washington Bridge on Friday, allowing limited traffic to move in both directions on I-195 once more. But the bypass lanes are not expected to eliminate the traffic jams that have beset the area since the discovery of major structural damage to the bridge and the closure of its westbound lanes.

